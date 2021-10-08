Peaky Blinders movie will begin filming in 2023, says series creator

The Shelbys are headed to the big screen, after Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight confirmed that the feature film will go into production in 2023.

The upcoming sixth season of the BBC drama, starring Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby, is also set to be Peaky Blinders’ last, followed by the long-rumoured Peaky Blinders feature film.

Speaking at the BFI London Film Festival, Knight told Variety that the film will begin filming in 2023.

“I am going to write the feature which will be set in and shot in Birmingham,” Knight said. “And that will probably be the sort of the end of the road for ‘Peaky Blinders’ as we know it.”

He also confirmed that there could be spin-offs “related” to the Peaky Blinders world, which is a sentiment he’s expressed previously.

Speaking to BirminghamLive, Knight previously said there may be future series that could work without lead character Tommy Shelby.

“In the form it is in, it is absolutely impossible for this to work without Cillian,” he said, but added: “Who knows? There may be worlds that are part of the Peaky world that are about someone else.”

However, speaking to Variety, Knight clarified that he might “pass on the baton” when it comes to shepherding any spin-off series.

