Peaky Blinders boss on season 6: 'Tommy's biggest enemy is himself'
Steven Knight teases the upcoming run of BBC One's crime drama.
Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has teased the crime drama's upcoming season, revealing that there will be "lots of twists and turns" in Tommy Shelby's final outing.
Season 6 will see Cillian Murphy reprise his role as Birmingham gangster Shelby as he heads out to North America in a bid to move away from his life of crime.
Speaking to BBC Breakfast this morning (18th February), the screenwriter opened up about the highly-anticipated sixth run of Peaky Blinders, saying: "Expect the unexpected.
"It's about Tommy's redemption, will he or won’t he be redeemed? There’s lots of twists and turns and he’s up against some very, very powerful enemies. But his biggest enemy is himself."
Knight also touched on the absence of the late Helen McCrory, who died in April last year and played Aunt Polly on the show.
"The loss of the character is massively secondary but we felt we had to carry on," he explained.
"In terms of the character, although Polly is gone, her strength and influence and energy remains throughout the series."
