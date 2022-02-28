The period crime drama features the welcome return of Cillian Murphy's charismatic Brummie gangster Tommy Shelby and Tom Hardy as brutal mobster Alfie Solomon, along with the addition of Help and Line of Duty's Stephen Graham introducing his anticipated Liverpuddlian bruiser, whom we know very little about.

Peaky Blinders has returned to BBC One and BBC iPlayer for its sixth and final series, with fans sharing their praise for episode 1's Helen McCrory tribute .

Speaking recently to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview, creator Steven Knight teased Graham's upcoming debut.

"I hope they'll be surprised. What I can say, he's from Liverpool," he said. "And he's speaking in his own accent, which I think Stephen enjoyed."

While the series is currently airing on BBC One and is available to catch up on iPlayer, here's what we know so far about when it arrives on Netflix.

When is Peaky Blinders season 6 released on Netflix?

Peaky Blinders seasons 1 -5 are available to stream now on Netflix.

We'll have to wait a little longer before season 6 arrives on Netflix, as it's unlikely to launch on the streaming platform while it's airing on BBC One and available for catchup on iPlayer.

It has been speculated that international viewers may be able to watch season six on Netflix in summer 2022, but here in the UK we may have to wait until 2023.

Netflix has yet to officially announce when the series will be available to stream. We'll keep this page updated with any news.

How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 in the UK

Peaky Blinders season 6 is airing on Sundays at 9pm on BBC One.

Episode one is available to catchup on BBC iPlayer, with new episodes dropping every Sunday.

Season 6, episode 2 'Black Shirt' will air on Sunday 6th March 2022 at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The official synopsis reads: "Tommy gets involved in a power game with fascists, freedom fighters and Boston gangsters. As the players plan to double cross him, Tommy visits an old ally in Camden."

The episode will see the return of Tom Hardy as Alfie Solomons and Sam Claflin as Sir Oswald Mosley.

Meanwhile, the instalment will introduce James Frecheville as Gina Gray's uncle Jack Nelson and Amber Anderson as Mosley's lover, Diana Mitford.

