Peaky Blinders teases mystery Stephen Graham role in new teaser trailer

Peaky Blinders fans, get ready to say hello to Stephen Graham’s new character.

Advertisement

The Line of Duty and Boardwalk Empire actor is joining the sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders in an as-yet unconfirmed role.

And the BBC has now shared a brief look at Graham in action as part of a new teaser trailer.

The clip shows Graham’s character meeting Cillian Murphy’s Tommy Shelby and saying ominously: “I hear there are some men here from Birmingham looking for me.”

Time to make a new acquaintance.

@StephenGraham73 in Peaky Blinders series 6. Streaming early 2022 on @BBCiPlayer pic.twitter.com/83Zjs3WYL4 — Peaky Blinders (@ThePeakyBlinder) December 25, 2021

We haven’t got long to wait for a better look at the new season of Peaky Blinders, as it’s also been confirmed that the full season six trailer will arrive at 6pm on New Year’s Day.

“By order of the #PeakyBlinders, you have a very important appointment on New Year’s Day,” the show wrote on its official Twitter account to announce the news.

By order of the #PeakyBlinders, you have a very important appointment on New Year’s Day. pic.twitter.com/gv07xS35wm — Peaky Blinders (@ThePeakyBlinder) December 27, 2021

Graham was first spotted on set alongside Murphy and Paul Anderson (who plays Arthur Shelby) back in April.

The actor had previously told the Pound for Pound podcast that he had been due to start shooting last year before production was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was supposed to be starting Peaky Blinders but that has been put on hold indefinitely,” Graham said at the time. “My agent spent a lot of time putting that together.”

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

He’s not the only new face for the sixth season either, as County Lines star Conrad Khan has joined the cast too.

Khan previously told RadioTimes.com that working on the gangster drama was “super enjoyable”.

“That was such an amazing experience. I met a lot of highly esteemed actors,” he said.

“It feels like a different world now because I’ve just been at home, working on my uni stuff and reading, so it does feel like a different world.”

Peaky Blinders season six will pick up from that explosive cliffhanger at the end of the previous season, which saw Tommy driven to the point of putting a gun against his own head – so it promises to be a dramatic affair.

Read more:

Peaky Blinders season 6 will arrive on BBC One in 2022.

Advertisement

The show is also available to stream on Netflix. Check out our guides to the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or our TV Guide if you’re looking for something else to watch. You can also visit out Drama hub for all the latest news.