Peaky Blinders star Conrad Khan reveals series 6 is arriving early next year

Fans of BBC period drama Peaky Blinders can’t wait for the new series to arrive and, judging by new cast member Conrad Khan’s recent comments, there isn’t much longer to wait until it lands on our screens.

Khan, who’ll be joining the show as a new character in the upcoming series, spoke about season six in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, revealing that it’ll be airing early next year.

“That comes out, from what I last heard – I mean, these things change so quickly – I think that will come out next February, the beginning of next year,” he said whilst promoting Baptiste series two.

“There was so much footage, so many episodes, that it does take a while to edit – six months or something.”

Shooting on the new series officially wrapped in June and, while Khan couldn’t give much away about his character, he did say that he had “an amazing experience” filming the popular drama.

“Yeah I finished that a few months ago now,” he said. “That was super enjoyable. It’s quite different to [Baptiste] in a sense that it’s more action based rather than psychological drama, but that was such an amazing experience.

“I met a lot of highly esteemed actors. It feels like a different world now because I’ve just been at home, working on my uni stuff and reading, so it does feel like a different world.”

In June, Stephen Graham – who’ll also be joining Peaky Blinders for its final series – revealed that he “had to pinch himself” when working with Cillian Murphy.

“Cillian’s such a wonderful actor, he’s amazing and what a lovely, lovely, lovely fella,” he told Radio X’s Chris Moyles. “I had to pinch myself a couple of times because I was sat there in a scene with him, doing a rehearsal and stuff and I’ve kinda gone, ‘Ahh that’s Tommy Shelby!'”