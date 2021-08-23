The Radio Times logo
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Drama
  4. Peaky Blinders star Conrad Khan reveals series 6 is arriving early next year

Peaky Blinders star Conrad Khan reveals series 6 is arriving early next year

The Baptiste star has joined the Peaky Blinders cast for its sixth and final series.

Conrad Khan

Published:

Fans of BBC period drama Peaky Blinders can’t wait for the new series to arrive and, judging by new cast member Conrad Khan’s recent comments, there isn’t much longer to wait until it lands on our screens.

Advertisement

Khan, who’ll be joining the show as a new character in the upcoming series, spoke about season six in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, revealing that it’ll be airing early next year.

“That comes out, from what I last heard –  I mean, these things change so quickly – I think that will come out next February, the beginning of next year,” he said whilst promoting Baptiste series two.

“There was so much footage, so many episodes, that it does take a while to edit – six months or something.”

Shooting on the new series officially wrapped in June and, while Khan couldn’t give much away about his character, he did say that he had “an amazing experience” filming the popular drama.

“Yeah I finished that a few months ago now,” he said. “That was super enjoyable. It’s quite different to [Baptiste] in a sense that it’s more action based rather than psychological drama, but that was such an amazing experience.

“I met a lot of highly esteemed actors. It feels like a different world now because I’ve just been at home, working on my uni stuff and reading, so it does feel like a different world.”

In June, Stephen Graham – who’ll also be joining Peaky Blinders for its final series – revealed that he “had to pinch himself” when working with Cillian Murphy.

Advertisement

“Cillian’s such a wonderful actor, he’s amazing and what a lovely, lovely, lovely fella,” he told Radio X’s Chris Moyles. “I had to pinch myself a couple of times because I was sat there in a scene with him, doing a rehearsal and stuff and I’ve kinda gone, ‘Ahh that’s Tommy Shelby!'”

Baptiste Series 2 is available now on DVD, alongside the complete series 1 and 2 box set. Peaky Blinders is available to stream on Netflix. Check out our guides to the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix. Visit our TV Guide if you’re looking for something else to watch or see our Drama hub for all the latest news.

Tags

All about Peaky Blinders

Conrad Khan
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_RT_1200x800_Marchv2
Try 12 issues for £1

Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1

Subscribe today
boot rack_1440x620

Exclusive offer from Radio Times:

Four Pair Boot Rack from Cox&Cox under £50

Get offer