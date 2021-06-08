Stephen Graham on working with Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders: “I had to pinch myself”

Having worked with the likes of Robert DeNiro, Johnny Depp and Steve Buscemi, you’d think Stephen Graham wouldn’t get star-struck anymore – however, the Time star has revealed that he “had to pinch himself” whilst filming Peaky Blinders with Cillian Murphy.

The 47-year-old, who stars in the upcoming sixth series of Peaky Blinders, told Radio X‘s Chris Moyles that filming the BBC One period drama “was a joy”.

“Cillian’s such a wonderful actor, he’s amazing and what a lovely, lovely, lovely fella. To the extent, Chris, where there was a couple of moments – I had to pinch myself a couple of times because I was sat there in a scene with him, doing a rehearsal and stuff and I’ve kinda gone, ‘Ahh that’s Tommy Shelby!’

Graham’s wife Hannah Walters added that the two stars “were fan-girling each other so badly” on set, before Graham confirmed: “He’s just an absolutely lovely fella and a phenomenal actor.”

When asked whether he freaked out whilst filming Peaky Blinders, Graham said: “Well what I managed to do was I managed to do that before they said action.

“I had a proper look round and then it was like, ‘Alright lad, best put your footy boots on here and your shin pads, let’s get ready, here we go, on the pitch!’. But at first [inhales], ‘Ok, oh wow!’”

You can tune into The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X, weekdays from 6:30am and Saturdays 8am. Peaky Blinders is available to stream on Netflix.