Peaky Blinders teaser hints at Tom Hardy’s return as Alfie Solomons

It feels like we’ve been waiting a long time for the final series of Peaky Blinders – but the Birmingham-set gangster drama will finally be returning to our screens in 2022.

Advertisement

And in a first-look teaser shown on BBC One last night (Sunday 28th November) the return of a beloved character was teased: Tom Hardy’s Alfie Solomons.

The five-second clip – which has yet to be officially released online – didn’t reveal too much about what might occur in the series, but Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) is seen telling his old rival: “I think I may have written your final act.”

Stay up to date – by order of the Peaky Blinders. Get the low-down on Birmingham's Small Heath Thanks, you are now signed up to our Peaky Blinders newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Jewish gang-leader Alfie has had rather an intriguing journey throughout his time on the show: after first appearing in the second series, he appeared to have been killed off in the series four finale – when he was shot in the face.

But he made an unexpected return towards the end of the fifth run, although it’s fair to say that he wasn’t exactly in the healthiest condition, so it will be very interesting to see what Tommy has in store for him.

The first 10-second teaser for the final series was released by the BBC last week, showing Tommy walking with great purpose, and revealing that the series would start in the early part of next year.

The show’s director Anthony Byrne revealed on Instagram earlier this month that they had “just finished cutting the final episode of Peaky”.

Alongside a snap of editor Paul Knight, he added: “Still a lot more to do, but spending the last months with this talented f**k has been a great pleasure.”

Although it’s set to be the conclusion of the TV show, series six won’t be the last we see of the Shelbys – with the clan set to return in a Peaky Blinders movie, which is due to commence production in 2023. Creator Steven Knight recently revealed that the film will be shot and set in Birmingham, and added: “That will probably be the sort of the end of the road for Peaky Blinders as we know it.”

Advertisement

Peaky Blinders series 6 will air on BBC One in early 2022. All five series are currently available to stream on Netflix. Check out our guides to the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix. Visit our TV Guide if you’re looking for something else to watch or see our Drama hub for all the latest news.