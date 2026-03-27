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Babies review: Paapa Essiedu and Siobhán Cullen are heartbreaking in another relatability masterclass from Stefan Golaszewski
A stumble in the show's final third can't take away from this powerful drama.
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Published: Friday, 27 March 2026 at 12:01 am
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