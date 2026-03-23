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Why my new hopeful BBC drama Babies is the culmination of a decade's exploration into grief
The writer behind Him & Her, Mum and Marriage, Stefan Golaszewski reveals how his difficult journey to parenthood, loss, grief and hope inspired his new drama, Babies
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Published: Monday, 23 March 2026 at 5:01 pm
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