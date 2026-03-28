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Noah Wyle is guest editor of the Radio Times app – The Pitt star reveals his must-watch picks
The Emmy-winning actor and star of acclaimed new HBO drama The Pitt reveals his favourites from the worlds of film and TV.
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Published: Saturday, 28 March 2026 at 6:00 am
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