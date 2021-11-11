Peaky Blinders director gives update on final season

Peaky Blinders fans have waited over two years for Tommy Shelby and his Birmingham-based gang to return to our screens but the wait is nearly over if the recent update from director Anthony Byrne is anything to go by.

The filmmaker took to Instagram to share a picture of himself with Peaky Blinders editor Paul Knight, revealing that the final episode of the BBC One period drama has been cut.

“We just finished cutting the final episode of Peaky,” he wrote. “Still a lot more to do, but spending the last months with this talented f**k has been a great pleasure.”

The upcoming series, starring Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby, is set to be Peaky Blinders’ last, with the show ending after eight years, six series and 36 episodes.

New addition to the cast Conrad Khan told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview earlier this year that series six was set to arrive on our screens in February next year, adding: “There was so much footage, so many episodes, that it does take a while to edit.”

Series six won’t be the last we see of the Shelbys however, with the crime family set to return in the Peaky Blinders movie, due to start filming in 2023.

The film will be shot and set in Birmingham, creator Steven Knight recently revealed, adding: “That will probably be the sort of the end of the road for Peaky Blinders as we know it.”

