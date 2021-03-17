Peaky Blinders star confirms she won’t return for season 6
Charlie Murphy won't be reprising the role of communist Jessie Eden, despite appearing in the series five finale.
We still don’t have a release date for the sixth series of Peaky Blinders, but we do know real-life Communist Jessie Eden won’t be reappearing in Tommy Shelby’s life.
Actor Charlie Murphy confirmed in an interview with Digital Spy that she was “done now” following the fifth season’s finale, in which her character briefly resurfaced.
“But it was a lot of fun when we shot it,” the actor added. “And that feels like an age ago as well. Which it was. It was about three years ago.”
The character first appeared in season four, when she led a strike demanding equal rights and pay for the women working in her factory. She is also Tommy Shelby’s occasional love interest.
The character is based on the real Jessie Eden who, as Murphy explains, “went to Russia and helps with the Communist Party there, and helps build the Metro system.”
She added: “You can’t write anything better than that. I just think she was an incredible woman, and she’s a bit of a spy. There’s so much. I mean, you could make a TV series about her for sure.”
Since creator Steven Knight has hinted at that Peaky Blinders spin-offs could be in the works, it’s not entirely impossible. The upcoming series will be the gangster drama’s last, though there are currently plans for a Peaky Blinders movie beyond that.
