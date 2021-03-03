Peaky Blinders unveils new cast addition for season 6

County Lines star Conrad Khan has joined the cast of Peaky Blinders‘ sixth series, the BBC confirmed today.

Advertisement

The crime drama’s Twitter account announced the news of Khan’s casting, writing: “We’re delighted to welcome @BAFTA #EERisingStar nominee Conrad Khan to the cast of #PeakyBlinders series six.”

The 21-year-old actor was nominated for BAFTA’s EE Rising Star Award earlier today alongside the likes of Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami), Morfydd Clark (Saint Maud), Bukky Bakray (Rocks) and Ṣọpé Dìrísù (His House).

Aside from 2019 crime drama County Lines, Khan has appeared in The Huntsman: Winter’s War, Black Mirror and the upcoming series of Baptiste.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Peaky Blinders revealed in January that production on series six had begun, with the show’s Twitter account posting a picture of star Cillian Murphy wearing a mask on set.

Murphy, who plays Peaky Blinders leader Tommy Shelby, will be joined on screen by Sam Claflin, who returns as fascist politician Oswald Mosley, and new cast member Amber Anderson.

The show last aired on BBC One back in September 2019, with series five raking in an average of seven million viewers – however, production on the upcoming season has faced major delays due to the ongoing pandemic.

Filming was meant to commence in the spring of 2020, however The BBC confirmed in March that production had been postponed to an unspecified date due to COVID-19.

Advertisement

Season six is set to be Tommy Shelby’s final outing, with writer Steven Knight confirming in January 2021 that Peaky Blinders’ sixth series would be its last.

Peaky Blinders is available to stream on Netflix. Check out our list of the best movies and TV shows on Netflix for more recommendations, or check out our TV guide if you’re looking for something else to watch.