BAFTA reveals EE Rising Star Award nominees

BAFTA has announced the nominees for the 2021 EE Rising Star Award ahead of this year’s BAFTA Film Awards ceremony, with Kingsley Ben-Adir and Morfydd Clark each receiving a nod.

Ben-Adir and Clark are nominated alongside up-and-coming actors Bukky Bakray (Rocks), Conrad Khan (County Lines) and Ṣọpé Dìrísù (His House).

The winner, who is voted for by the public, will be announced during the EE BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday 11th April 2021 on BBC One.

Kingsley Ben-Adir is best known for playing pathologist Marcus Summer in ITV’s Vera before starring in upcoming film One Night in Miami as Malcolm X and The Comey Rule as Barack Obama, while Morfydd Clark rose to fame in horror film Saint Maud and BBC One’s Dracula with the Welsh actress set to star in Amazon Prime’s upcoming Lord of the Rings series.

Fellow nominee Bukky Bakray bagged her breakthrough role when she starred in 2019’s coming-of-age drama Rocks, while Conrad Khan appeared in The Huntsman: Winter’s War, Black Mirror, County Lines and the upcoming series of Baptiste.

The final Rising Star to be recognised is Ṣọpé Dìrísù, who starred in Sky Atlantic drama Gangs of London, BBC One’s His Dark Materials and horror thriller His House, alongside Wunmi Mosaku.

This year marks 16 years of the EE Rising Star Award, with previous winners including Black Panther’s Letitia Wright, Get Out’s Daniel Kaluuya, Spider-Man’s Tom Holland and Venom’s Tom Hardy, while His Dark Materials star James McAvoy was the first actor to receive the honour.

Voting for the EE Rising Star Award is now open at ee.co.uk/BAFTA.

The EE BAFTA Film Awards take place on Sunday 11th April 2021 on BBC One. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.