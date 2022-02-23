The acclaimed crime drama has been away from our screens for much longer than planned, as the initial outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic threw a carefully-planned schedule into disarray.

The sixth season of Peaky Blinders hasn't even premiered yet, but already the BBC has unveiled first-look images from the second episode, in which two familiar faces seem to step back into the limelight.

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight explained this week that the spread of COVID-19 was one reason why the show's seventh season was ultimately scrapped in favour of a follow-up movie.

Hopefully, these latest images will be enough to tide over any avid fans itching to feast their eyes on the latest episodes, with Tom Hardy's villainous Alfie Solomons among the most prolific names in the Peaky Blinders cast.

Alfie Solomons (Tom Hardy)

The character had been thought dead after a confrontation with Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) in season 4, but was brought back to help in the plot against fascist politician Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin).

Knight has been cryptic about Alfie's involvement in the final season, but teased in an interview with RadioTimes.com that the criminal's return would bring "chaos" along with it.

The BBC has also revealed a fresh look at Shelby's bitter enemy Oswald Mosley, who was the target of a failed assassination attempt at the end of season 5.

In the image below, we see him posing before a grand campaign banner with his eventual wide Diana Mitford, here portrayed by Peaky Blinders newcomer Amber Anderson (Emma.).

Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin) and Diana Mitford (Amber Anderson)

