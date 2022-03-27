The IRA swooped in, murdering sniper Barney Thompson (Cosmo Jarvis), a former comrade of Tommy's who had been hired to deliver the fatal shot and stabbing hitman Aberama Gold (Aidan Gillen) to death. But that wasn't the end of it.

Who betrayed Tommy Shelby? That was the question on everyone's lips following the collapse of his plan to assassinate Sir Oswald Mosley in Peaky Blinders season 5.

Aunt Polly Gray was also killed to weaken Tommy and his organisation further – the effects of which have lingered on throughout season 6.

But how, exactly, did the IRA come to learn of Tommy's plot? Who dared to cross the Peaky Blinders?

In episode 5, titled The Road to Hell, we were finally given the answer.

**Spoiler warning for Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 5**

Who was the 'Black Cat' in Peaky Blinders?

Billy Grade (Emmett J Scanlan) is revealed to be the informant or 'black cat' that betrayed the Peaky Blinders.

In the last season, Finn informed him that Tommy had devised a plan to kill Mosley, and it was happening that night. Left alone in the betting shop, Billy picked up the phone to make a call, but we weren't privy to his conversation.

Instead, the scene switched to an anti-fascist rally led by Jessie Eden, and that particular narrative strand was momentarily dropped.

But that minor detail, as is so often the case, has proven to be so much more.

Why did Billy Grade betray the Peaky Blinders?

Harry Kirton (Finn Shelby), Daryl McCormack (Isiah) and Emmett J Scanlan (Billy Grade). BBC/Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd/Robert Viglasky

Well, there are a number of reasons why Billy Grade betrayed the Peaky Blinders.

Speaking previously to Digital Spy about the theory that Billy was responsible for the failure of Tommy's ploy, Emmet J Scanlan said: "Hypothetically speaking, would you blame him if he did [betray Tommy Shelby]? They do force him, threaten him, manipulate him into doing their bidding. They do bully him psychologically and physically. So if he did, and I'm not saying he did, would you blame him?"

There was more of that in episode 5 when Billy was forced to kill a football referee who refused to do as the Peakys ordered. He begged to be excused from performing the violent act but was instead left covered in blood – a stark contrast from the man he used to be.

When we first met Billy, he was earning his crust as a singer, but the Shelby family had a much grander plan for him. They wanted Billy to use his football and horse racing contacts to rig certain matches and races, in turn benefitting the Peaky coffers – and that's exactly what he's been doing ever since and his own desires were disregarded. The poor man was never given a choice in the matter, despite his visible discomfort.

As Scanlan previously said, can you really blame Billy for his actions?

Will Billy Grade kill Arthur Shelby in Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 6?

Arthur Shelby (Paul Anderson) and Billy Grade (Emmett J Scanlan). BBC/Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd./Robert Viglasky

Mobster Jack Nelson aka "the American" has somehow discovered Billy's secret and is now using him to destroy the Shelbys.

Nelson's associates will deal with Tommy – he is travelling to Canada for business, where Michael will be waiting for him to kill him.

Polly's son has been granted release from prison on the assurance that he will kill the Shelby patriarch, which Michael accepts hungrily.

Arthur's termination has been left in Billy's hands.

"Fail and I will send people to serve your balls to you on a China plate," threatens Nelson. Billy, who is in no position to argue, agrees swiftly.

It remains to be seen how Peaky Blinders wraps up its sixth and final season, but director Byrne has promised an "epic" feature-length finale, so expect fireworks, whatever the outcome.

Peaky Blinders season 6 concludes on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm on Sunday 3rd April 2022.

