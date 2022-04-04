The sixth season saw Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) fearing he would die of a tuberculoma after a worrying diagnosis following the death of his daughter, Ruby Shelby.

One of the biggest mysteries in the final season of Peaky Blinders may have been revealed.

Prior to her death, Ruby had warned her father about a "Grey Man" with "green eyes" who posed a danger to them both.

There were many suspects as to who this figure could be, but we had to wait and see who it was.

The Peaky Blinders season 6 ending certainly answered a few questions and it appeared to suggest who the "Grey Man" was too.

**Spoiler warning for Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 6**

Did the Peaky Blinders season 6 finale expose the 'Grey Man'?

Yes, it appears that Doctor Holford was the 'Grey Man'.

After numerous warnings from a sick Ruby Shelby of a “grey man” and “the man with green eyes" and repeated the Romani phrase “tickna mora o'beng”.

Although there were numerous candidates, from Michael Gray (Finn Cole) to Sir Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin) and Jack Nelson (James Frecheville), it appears it was a figure who was not expected: Doctor Holford (Aneurin Barnard).

The doctor, who had treated Tommy for years, had revealed in episode 4 'Sapphire' following the death of Ruby Shelby that Tommy had a terminal condition known as tuberculoma.

Aneurin Barnard as Dr Holford in Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 4 BBC

The news changed Tommy's entire outlook as he executed a plan at all costs to provide for his family and also prepare himself for death.

However, the season 6 finale saw Tommy prepare to take his own life in a caravan in the wilderness before being approached by the ghost of his daughter Ruby who told him that he was not sick at all and was not dying.

Tommy soon came across a newspaper clipping from the wedding of Sir Oswald Mosley and Lady Diana Mitford (Amber Anderson) and then noticed Doctor Holford amongst the guests - a party full of fascists and Nazis, including Adolf Hitler himself.

Heading to Holford's county estate, Tommy ambushed Holford and held him at gunpoint.

"I'm guessing you people all decided that the only person who could ever kill Tommy Shelby is Tommy Shelby himself," noted Tommy as he pointed his gun at Holford. "You made me believe death was coming. Let nature do the rest, eh?"

Dr Holford (Anuerin Barnard) is held at gunpoint by Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders BBC

Holford confirmed Tommy's accusations by referring to him as already being "sick with guilt" even if not ill.

Tommy suggested he would execute Holford but soon abandoned the doctor in tears.

It appeared that Holford is the 'Grey Man', wearing a grey suit in the scene and actor Aneurin Barnard has green eyes.

We never suspected the doctor, did you?

