Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) is living in fear as daughter Ruby Shelby has fallen sick while having ominous visions and hearing voices.

She fears the “grey man” and “the man with green eyes" and repeated the Romani phrase “tickna mora o'beng”.

The phrase ominously points to the Devil and death and certainly freaks out Tommy enough to race home to Ruby.

While Ruby recovered, her health deteriorated once again by the end of the second episode, leading Tommy to turn to his Romani sister-in-law, Esme Shelby-Lee (Aimee-Ffion Edwards).

It is clear that ominous prophecies hang over the series, with the words of the late Polly Gray (Helen McCrory) opening the episode: "There will be a war within this family and one of you will die."

So, who is the Grey Man of these dreams and what does this mean for the Shelby family’s future?

We have narrowed down the candidates.

Who is the ‘Grey Man’ in Peaky Blinders?

Michael Gray

Is Tommy's vengeful cousin Michael Gray (Finn Cole) the 'Grey Man'?

The most obvious candidate for the ‘Grey Man’ has to be Tommy’s estranged cousin, Michael Gray (Finn Cole).

The pair used to be close but their relationship grew increasingly antagonistic in recent seasons as Michael’s own ambitions grew, not helped by his marriage to the ambitious Gina (Anya Taylor-Joy).

However, the final straw came when Michael’s mother Polly was killed and he blamed Tommy’s ambitions for her death at the hands of Captain Swing (Charlene McKenna) and the IRA.

Years later and their relationship remains tense, and Tommy even orchestrated Michael’s arrest for possession of opium in the US.

Polly’s prophecy clearly seemed to be in reference to the feud between Tommy and Michael and it seems that one of them won’t survive.

She previously said: "One of you will die, but which one I cannot tell."

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Steven Knight previously said of Tommy and Michael: “I can't tell you [specifics about their relationship] but I'm sure you could imagine. It's not gonna go well.

"I like the complexity of what's happened with Michael, where he was plucked from this village, but he wanted to be plucked, he wanted to get out. And he's become Tommy and he admires Tommy [and] wants Tommy's approval, but he wants to kill him as well."

Michael does not have green eyes (unless it is symbolic of his jealousy of Tommy) but his surname is ‘Gray’ and his prison jumpsuit is grey, so could he be the one who threatens Tommy’s existence?

Sir Oswald Mosley

Sam Claflin is back as Sir Oswald Mosley in the final season of Peaky Blinders

Tommy’s arch-nemesis in the fifth season, fascist politician Sir Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin) remains a major threat to the Shelbys despite doing business with Tommy.

After his failed attempt at assassinating Mosley last season, Tommy now hopes that by cutting deals with the fascists he can bring them down like his Aunt Polly would have wanted.

However, Mosley is not an easy enemy to defeat and the added addition of his calculating future wife Lady Diana Mitford (Amber Anderson) further complicates matters.

The two have even more powerful friends in the form of their "friend in Berlin", the historical monster Adolf Hitler.

Actor Sam Claflin also has green eyes, so could the nasty fascist politician be the ‘Gray Man’ that Ruby is warning of?

Jack Nelson

Jack Nelson (James Frecheville) has now made his debut in Peaky Blinders BBC/Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd./Robert Viglasky

Making his debut in the second episode of season 6, Gina Gray’s powerful uncle Jack Nelson (James Frecheville) met with Tommy in a cathedral to talk business.

Nelson imports liquor to the US has gangster ties in Boston and the ear of the US President. He also has fascist leanings and is keen to get to know politicians of a similar position.

Tommy offers him access to Mosley and also is keen to export opium and liquor to the US with him.

Thinking on the deal, Nelson will clearly be back for more but he is a powerful and dangerous individual.

Will Nelson prove to be the ‘Grey Man’? He has no green eyes and beyond a vaguely grey suit, we've not seen much to suggest so.

We’ll have to wait and see.

The Prussian Boy

During his discussion with Nelson in the cathedral, the pair discuss their first kills.

Tommy recalls his first kill was during the First World War in the mines and was a "Prussian boy with green eyes”.

Throughout the episode, Tommy has traumatic flashbacks to his violent encounter with the boy in the mines.

In the visions, Tommy clashes with the Prussian boy and he is covered in grey and rubble from the mines.

Are the spectre of Tommy’s first kill and his demons from the Great War what threaten his family now?

This may hint at another suggestion.

Tommy Shelby himself

Will Tommy be the one to bring about his own downfall? BBC

Could Tommy Shelby himself be the “Grey Man”?

Throughout these final episodes, Tommy has been referred to as the “devil”, including by Michael Gray.

Throughout her visions and delirium, Ruby had repeated the Romani phrase “tickna mora o'beng”.

The phrase points to demonic and deadly omens, so could this refer to Tommy himself?

Tommy clearly remains haunted by his own demons and ghosts from the past - such as the Prussian boy and even the portrait of his late wife Grace Shelby (Annabelle Wallis) looms over the final scenes.

Will Tommy be the one to bring about his own family's destruction?

What will happen in Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 3?

Next week, Arthur Shelby comes face to face with new arrival Hayden Stagg (Stephen Graham) BBC/Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd./Robert Viglasky

Next week’s episode, titled ‘Gold’ sees Tommy turning to Esme to help his family.

The official plot synopsis reads: “Faced with devastating news, Tommy goes on a quest to discover who it was that placed a curse on his family.

“In Birmingham, Ada takes charge, and Arthur takes on some new recruits.”

The episode will also see Line of Duty star Stephen Graham make his debut as a new character, Hayden Stagg.

