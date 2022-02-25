Peaky Blinders’ Steven Knight says Michael “wants to kill” Tommy

Last season Aunt Polly (the late Helen McCrory) told Tommy (Cillian Murphy) that either he or his cousin Michael (Finn Cole) – contender to the Shelby patriarch – would die.

The creator of Peaky Blinders has teased that outcast Michael Gray "wants to kill" Tommy Shelby, potentially fulfilling Aunt Polly's prophecy when she predicted that either her son Michael or nephew Tommy would kill the other.

"One of you will die, but which one I cannot tell,” she said.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Steven Knight said: “I can't tell you [specifics about their relationship] but I'm sure you could imagine. It's not gonna go well.

"I like the complexity of what's happened with Michael, where he was plucked from this village, but he wanted to be plucked, he wanted to get out. And he's become Tommy and he admires Tommy [and] wants Tommy's approval, but he wants to kill him as well."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Cole previously told The Times that he was certain the prophecy would be fulfilled in some shape or form, before hinting it may be Michael who falls.

“When Steve writes something like that, we all know that there must be some truth to it,” Cole said. “I feel that when my time comes on this show — if my time comes — it will be for the right reasons.”

Both Murphy and Cole will be reprising their roles for the sixth and final season, but sadly Helen McCrory, who starred as 'Aunt' Polly Gray, died in April 2021, which means she will be noticeably absent.

Additional reporting by Abby Robinson.

Read more:

Peaky Blinders season 6 will arrive on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK on Sunday 27th February.

Check out our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features or find something to watch with our TV guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.