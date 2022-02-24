Peaky Blinders’ Sophie Rundle says season 6 ending “isn’t neat"

However, speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com , Ada Shelby actress Sophie Rundle has revealed that the season won't have a "neat" and "cookie cutter" ending, stating that it "keeps the world alive".

The highly-anticipated sixth season of Peaky Blinders is just around the corner, and it's no secret that this season is to be the show's last.

Rundle said: "I think whatever life is had after the series, this will forever be the show, Peaky Blinders the box set. If you want to know what Peaky Blinders is, you watch series 1 to now.

"So that feels very moving, that whatever happens after this, it feels like we will be putting something to bed here. And this will be the legacy of Peaky. And I think people will enjoy it."

On the show coming to an end, Rundle continued: "I think that we all went into it knowing that, which really helps. It wasn't a decision made afterwards. All of the creative team knew this is something we're kind of wrapping up, but isn't neat and cookie cutter, because Peaky never does that.

"So I think it keeps the world alive. And I think people will still be left wanting more because I think that's the joy that you always do. But I'll just say we all went into it knowing that this was the end in a way. So it has that element to it."

Fans of the acclaimed crime drama will surely be relieved to hear the finale keeps the world of Tommy Shelby and his gang of Peaky Blinders alive, although they shouldn't be too surprised - creator Steven Knight has already revealed that a film adaptation featuring Tommy is in the works.

Alongside Rundle, the upcoming sixth season will see Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson, Sam Claflin, Natasha O'Keeffe, Tom Hardy and Anya Taylor-Joy all reprise their roles. Stephen Graham and Conrad Khan both join the cast as new characters.

RadioTimes.com called the first episode of season 6 a "breathtaking triumph" and you can read our full spoiler-free review here.

Additional reporting by Abby Robinson.

Peaky Blinders season 6 begins on Sunday 27th February at 9pm on BBC One, and the full series so far is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Read our guide to the best series on Netflix, check out our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features or find something to watch with our TV guide.

