Best Harry Potter gifts to buy in 2022

Since the first book was published in 1997, Harry Potter has rarely been out of the news and is now fully embedded into our cultural zeitgeist. The enchanting story of a little boy who finds out he can do magic welcomed so many of us into the magical world of Hogwarts, the Ministry of Magic, time turners and hippogriffs.

So many of us grew up wanting to hear those words, spoken by the late, great Robbie Coltrane: "You're a wizard, Harry."

The books and films follow Harry as he grows up and attends wizard school Hogwarts, along with best friends Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger. They face dangerous and exciting adventures as the dark wizard Voldemort grows in strength and the fate of the Wizarding World is left in Harry's hands.

Despite the fact that the last book was published in 2007 and the last film in 2011, the world is so expansive that fans still have so much to enjoy. And the great thing about Harry Potter is the wide range of age groups it appeals to; for children aged eight and above, there is pretty much something for everyone.

Whether you're convinced your Hogwarts letter just got lost in the post, or have a someone in your life whose go-to first date question is "What's your Hogwarts house?", we've got the Harry Potter gift for you. If you're adding to your own wish list or buying for the Potter-head in your life, check out our guide to the best Harry Potter gifts in 2022.

Best Harry Potter gifts for kids

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Chamber of Secrets set

Argos

LEGO makes amazing gifts, and this one lets you bring the magic of the Wizarding World to life.

This Chamber of Secrets set, made for children aged nine and above, features the Great Hall and the Chamber of Secrets and includes 10 LEGO figures, one being a glow-in-the-dark Nearly Headless Nick to haunt your version of Hogwarts.

As well as including the Basilisk, the giant snake which lives in the depths of the castle, the set also includes other magical accessories such as the Sorting Hat for you to recreate scenes from the second film.

If you're more interested in the other books or films, LEGO has a huge range of themed sets, from the Hogwarts Express to a model of Dumbledore's phoenix, Fawkes.

Buy LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Chamber of Secrets set for £125 £104 (save £21 or 17%) at Argos

Reversible Hogwarts Duvet set

John Lewis

There's nothing better as a kid than making your bedroom feel like your own space. It's a key part of growing up, making your own choices and taking ownership of what you like and don't like - and if what a child likes is Harry Potter, they are going to love this duvet set.

With the Hogwarts shield on one side and moons, stars and candles on the other, this is a great present for any child who would rather be at Hogwarts.

Buy Reversible Hogwarts single duvet set for £25 at John Lewis

Harry Potter Activity Kids Tracker

Very

This is an interactive smart watch for kids aged six and above. Not only is the strap Harry Potter themed with the emblems of the different Hogwarts houses, but there is a choice of 10 watch faces and three wallpapers which are also Harry Potter themed.

The watch also has a selfie/video camera, alarm and stopwatch, calculator, voice recorder and games. How cool is that?

Buy Harry Potter Activity Kids Tracker for £40 £32 (save £8 or 20%) at Very

Best Harry Potter gifts for big kids

Le Creuset Harry Potter collection

Le Creuset

As those who read the Harry Potter books or watched the movies as children have grown up, their love of the Wizarding World hasn't diminished. After all, why should children have all the fun?

This collection from Le Creuset is the perfect gift for the Harry Potter-loving millennial — the perfect marriage of grown up practicality and magic.

The collection includes the Le Creuset signature round casserole dish, a set of four dessert plates in the colours of the Hogwarts houses and a Hedwig pie bird.

Buy Le Creuset Harry Potter collection from £22 at Le Creuset

Best Harry Potter gifts for the whole family

Harry Potter 1,000 piece Impossible jigsaw puzzle

Argos

There's that time between Christmas and New Year that is both a blessing and a curse. A week off (if you're lucky enough to have one) is such a nice idea in theory, but after a couple of days with family, we all start to get a bit restless. Enter the Harry Potter 1,000 piece Impossible jigsaw puzzle.

It's sure to keep you and the family entertained for several days, as this puzzle is fiendishly difficult, featuring the faces of the film cast in different sized frames.

Buy Harry Potter 1,000 piece Impossible jigsaw puzzle for £13 at Argos

Harry Potter Dobble

Argos

Dobby might have been a free elf, but have you ever played Dobble? The highly competitive game would make an amazing stocking filler to be played with friends or family.

Dobble is one of the UK's best-selling games and has now made a collaboration with Harry Potter. Similar to snap, each player has a stack of cards with a range of different images and you have to find the matching symbol.

Suitable for children aged six and older, this is a great one to get the whole family involved.

Buy Harry Potter Dobble for £11 at Argos

Best Harry Potter experience gifts

The Magical Music of Harry Potter Live in Concert

Ticketmaster

The music from the Harry Potter films is key to their atmosphere and charm, and you can now go and hear the music performed by a symphonic orchestra. With a choir and soloists, this event will really bring the music to life.

From John Williams's unforgettable Hedwig's Theme and Double Trouble, performed by a children's choir, to Alexandre Desplat's Lily's Theme from the final two films, this will be a night to remember.

The Magical Music of Harry Potter Live in Concert is touring the UK. Here is the full list of dates and venues:

Buy tickets for The Magical Music of Harry Potter Live in Concert from £39 at Ticketmaster

For more magical-themed things to do, check out the best London walking tours, where we’ve included a Harry Potter experience. Also, here are the best immersive experiences in London.