It's fair to say there are plenty of threads still left hanging for a fifth season of the show to pick up, with characters left in peril, arcs still incomplete and questions unanswered.

Stranger Things season 4 has now come to its shocking, emotional end in two feature length, blockbuster episodes.

But what we did get was a gut punch of a season finale, that brought season 4's central storyline to a head in a satisfying and often devastating fashion.

Ahead of the final episodes being released, Will Byers actor Noah Schnapp tweeted an ominous picture of himself along with the words: "Happy Stranger Things finale" - now we know why, and it's fair to say it wasn't an overreaction.

But can we expect more from the Hawkins gang, and if so when? Read on for everything you need to know about Stranger Things season 5.

*WARNING - Contains spoilers for Stranger Things season 4 volume 2*

Has Stranger Things been renewed for season 5?

It has, so you don't need to worry that the series will be left on a cliffhanger. The series was officially renewed back in February, when Netflix and the show's creators the Duffer Brothers confirmed that season 4 would be "the beginning of the end".

They said in a statement: "Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but – as you’ll soon see for yourselves – we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; season 5 will be the last.

"There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes.

"But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broken police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down."

When will Stranger Things season 5 be released?

We don't yet know exactly when the new season will be released but as it hasn't yet gone into production and given the monumental amount of effort that goes into creating each, we'd guess it could be a couple of years off.

While season 2 arrived just over a year after season 1, the show's production has slowed as the scope of the series has expanded. Season 3 took two years to arrive, while season 4 took 3 years, although this was in part due to delays from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Therefore, we would say that 2024 is a fairly good bet for when we will get new episodes.

We also don't yet know what release model the new season will take. Seasons 1 to 3 all released their entire seasons in one go, while season 4 released in two volumes, with volume 1 containing seven episodes and volume 2 containing two. Whether season 5 sticks with this new, split model we'll have to wait and see.

What will Stranger Things season 5 be about?

We don't know exactly what story season 5 will tell but we've already had some teases from the creators and cast in interviews.

When season 5 was first announced, the Duffer Brothers said in a statement that the "complete story arc" was planned out seven years ago, and that the fifth outing will see the culmination of that plan.

In a later interview with SFX, they confirmed that the ending still fits "the rough sketch" they created, but it has become "more interesting and exciting than originally envisioned by me and Ross".

They said: "We know what the ending is. It's conceivable that it changes but I think it's unlikely because it's one of those endings that just feels, and has always felt, right. And it also feels sort of inevitable. Then when you come up with it, you're like, 'oh yeah well, that is absolutely what is has to be'."

Another thing we know is that season 5 is likely to feature a time jump, as Ross Duffer previously told TVLine: "I'm sure we will do a time jump. Ideally, we'd have shot [seasons 4 and 5] back to back, but there was just no feasible way to do that. So these are all discussions we're going to have with our writers when we start the room up."

It also looks like season 5 is, like the previous seasons, going to be a bit of an emotional rollercoaster. Ross Duffer told The Wrap that when the creators pitched the final outing to Netflix "they really responded well to it. I mean, it was hard. It’s the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I’ve never seen cry before and it was wild."

Stranger Things season 5 cast - who will return for the final season?

We don't yet have a confirmed cast list for Stranger Things season 5 but we'd expect all the surviving central characters to be back for more. This includes the villainous Vecna, who was defeated in the season finale but we're sure is likely to be back.

Two characters that likely won't be back for more are Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) and Dr Brenner (Matthew Modine), who both met their ends in season 4. Someone whose fate was left more open is Sadie Sink's Max, with the character currently in a coma and doctors unsure if she'll ever wake up. However, if we were to make a bet we'd expect her to still return in some form for season 5.

Here's a full list of the cast we'd expect to be back for Stranger Things season 5:

Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers

David Harbour as Jim Hopper

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven/Jane Hopper

Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler

Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson

Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair

Noah Schnapp as Will Byers

Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield

Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler

Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers

Joe Keery as Steve Harrington

Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley

Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman

Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair

Paul Reiser as Dr Sam Owens

Jamie Campbell Bower as Peter Ballard/Henry Creel/One/Vecna

Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler

Eduardo Franco as Argyle

Gabriella Pizzolo as Susie

Is there a trailer for Stranger Things season 5?

There isn't a trailer available for Stranger Things season 5 just yet, but we'll make sure to keep this page updated as soon as we have any further news or a trailer becomes available.

Stranger Things seasons 1-4 are available on Netflix now.

