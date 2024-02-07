Matarazzo joked that he couldn't legally say much about the upcoming episodes beyond the fact that "we're making it", but did offer his honest opinion on one aspect of the show he would change if given the chance.

"It might sound messed up, but we should kill more people," Matarazzo said (via CBR).

"This show would be so much better if the stakes were much higher - like at any moment, any of these kids can kick it. I feel like we’re all too safe."

While none of the original main cast have been killed off to date, troubled teen Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) did have a close brush with death in season 4, where she was tormented by the terrifying Vecna.

She was left in a comatose state after the dramatic finale, with Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers confirming she is alive, but "braindead, blind, and all of her bones are broken". Sink will return for season 5.

Other supporting and additional characters have met their fate in previous outings, with Barb (Shannon Purser), Bob (Sean Astin), Billy (Dacre Montgomery) and Eddie (Joseph Quinn) among the toughest losses for fans.

Many became convinced that Joe Keery's Steve Harrington was being primed for the chopping block in season 4, which led to the "Protect Steve" panic of summer 2022. Fortunately, he pulled through to fight another day.

Joe Keery plays Steve Harrington in Stranger Things. Netflix

In November, Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy told RadioTimes.com that there would be 'lots of tears' in the final season, although its unclear if that's an allusion to notable character deaths or other emotionally charged storylines.

One actor who is interested in a dramatic exit from the show would be Maya Hawke, who plays Steve's best friend Robin.

"I would love to die and get my hero’s moment," she told Rolling Stone. "I’d love to die with honour, as any actor would. But I love the way that the Duffer Brothers love their actors.

"The reason that they write so beautifully for me and for everyone else is because they fall in love with their actors and their characters, and they don’t want to kill them. I think that’s a beautiful quality that they have, and I wouldn’t wish it away."

Stranger Things season 5 does not yet have a release date, but production is finally underway following the resolution of the Hollywood strikes.

