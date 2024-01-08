Eagle-eyed fans will have noticed that this picture includes Max Mayfield star Sadie Sink – confirming her return to the cast after her character's fate was left up in the air at the end of season 4.

Given that the season is now in production, fans can hope this means they will see the new season sooner rather than later, perhaps as soon as early next year, in 2025.

Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield in Stranger Things. Netflix

We've known for some time now that the fifth season of Stranger Things will be its last, with Executive Producer Shawn Levy teasing last year that there will be "lots of tears" in store.

Meanwhile, Mike star Finn Wolfhard said that the season "answers an insane amount of questions about the lore of Stranger Things, the world-building".

He continued: "I think a lot of people will be happy... It's the last season, so we kind of want to get back to the roots of why the show was so special in the first place, and why the dynamics are so special in the first place, and sort of getting back to that."

However, just because season 5 will mark the end of the show in this format, that does not mean it will be the last fans see of the world, or some of the characters.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow will be seen live on stage in the West End this year, while an untitled animated spin-off is also in the works – and that's just the projects that are already official.

