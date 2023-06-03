Last summer, the series made its triumphant return after a three-year absence, with a reported budget close to $300 million allowing for some of the most ambitious visual effects and stunts ever seen on streaming television.

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard has teased what's to come in the show's fifth and final season, promising an "insane" amount of answers to the many mysteries still to be resolved.

However, there's a hint that the upcoming farewell could rein things in somewhat, with Wolfhard telling Collider that the Stranger Things team is getting "back to the roots" of what initially made the show a success.

On what fans can expect from the final episodes, he began: "Well, I think it answers an insane amount of questions about the lore of Stranger Things, the world-building.

"I think a lot of people will be happy... It's the last season, so we kind of want to get back to the roots of why the show was so special in the first place, and why the dynamics are so special in the first place, and sort of getting back to that."

Wolfhard went on to say that even he doesn't know how the story will end at this stage, having received scripts for only the first three episodes before the current writers strike halted work on the final season.

"It's gonna be really exciting," he continued. "I'm excited, obviously, to go back and shoot it. I think it's gonna be very sad, but I'm also just excited, as a fan, to get into it.

"I don't even know how it ends yet, truly. I've only read the first three, so we'll see. But yeah, I'm excited to see where all the characters’ journeys go."

Stranger Things 4 ended on a dark note, with Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) living to fight another day after leaving Max (Sadie Sink) in a critical condition, while the desolate Upside Down began to merge with the ordinary world.

There's a lot to wrap up, but sadly we have a long time yet to wait. Stranger Things 5 does not currently have a release date, but could be years away due to the scale of the production and the current disruption it now faces.

