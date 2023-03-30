Still not over Eddie or Barb? Neither are we. When it comes to Stranger Things , we can never get enough of that series with its beloved characters, spooky creatures and '80s backing tracks.

There is currently no queue for Stranger Things: The First Shadow, so now's your time to grab a ticket. The December 2023 tickets are mostly sold out but the play is running until June 2024 so you've got plenty of chances.

Well thankfully, this winter, Hawkins won’t just be on our screens but on our doorstep too, as a Stranger Things play is coming to the West End.

Set 24 years before Eleven and the Upside Down, Stranger Things: The First Shadow is a direct prequel to the Netflix series, featuring younger versions of all our favourite adults: Jim Hopper, Joyce Byers, Bob Newby and the mysterious Henry Creel.

With a plot that feeds into the latest fourth season, which starred Jamie Campbell Bower as Vecna, the production team has teased that the show "will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story – and may hold the key to the end".

Further details, such as the cast and schedule, have yet to be announced, but what we do know is that the show is being held at the West End’s Phoenix Theatre throughout winter.

After the massive success of the TV series – now on its fifth and final season – the idea for a spin-off play came from Stranger Things writer Kate Trefry and award-winning director Stephen Daldry, who both wanted to add a “new and original story” to the Hawkins universe.

In an interview with the BBC, the show’s creator Matt Duffer promised a “unique theatrical experience” and that they were “trying to be very, very careful to make sure that it all fits in locks into place” – cue the obsessive continuity checks.

So, tickets for Stranger Things: The First Shadow are on sale now and we’re running up that hill to get them! If you want to join us, read on to find out how to get tickets.

When and where is Stranger Things: The First Shadow?

Stranger Things: The First Shadow. ATG Tickets

Previews for Stranger Things: The First Shadow will start on 17th November 2023, with the first official night taking place on 14th December. It will then run until 30th June 2024.

To guarantee yourself a spot, we'd recommend booking a date later in the run as they'll have the best availability. Performances in December 2023 are very nearly sold out, so your best bet is to book from January 2024 onwards.

The play is being shown at the Phoenix Theatre on Charing Cross Road – the very heart of London’s West End. To get there, you can take your pick of tube stations, including Tottenham Court Road (Elizabeth, Central and Northern lines), Leicester Square (Northern and Piccadilly lines), and Covent Garden (Piccadilly line).

How much are tickets for Stranger Things: The First Shadow?

Tickets for the play start at just £20 each, with over 500 seats at this price available each week. Once those seats are sold the cost ranges from £45 to £185 depending on where you are.

Closer to the first performance there will also be a lottery for last-minute tickets. If you’re lucky enough to get picked, there’s likely to be some great deals available – so make sure you’re free when you enter!

When do tickets for Stranger Things: The First Shadow go on sale?

Tickets for Stranger Things: The First Shadow go on sale today at 12pm (Thursday 30th March).

To get tickets, you'll need to go to ATG Tickets where you'll be placed in a waiting room, then at 12pm you'll be randomly allocated a place in the queue. Pre-sale tickets went live on Tuesday and sold out pretty fast, so you'll need to be quick. However, once you're in the queue be patient, and don't refresh whatever you do!

Once you're through to the booking page, you'll have eight minutes to complete your purchase. You can also only buy a maximum of six tickets.

