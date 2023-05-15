The hit musical has been touring the UK but will be taking up residence once again in the heart of London's theatre land at the Dominion Theatre.

Beverley Knight and Alexandra Burke will each be taking getting back in the habit and taking on the starring role of Delores van Cartier for a limited 12-week run each, beginning in March 2024 and concluding in August 2024.

Now we know that might seem like a long time away (we don't even have plans for this Christmas yet!) but we guarantee it'll be next spring before you know it. And, trust us, you'll be kicking yourself if you miss out on tickets to see Sister Act.

The musical is based on the hit film starring Whoopi Goldberg as nightclub singer Delores van Cartier. When Delores witnesses her boyfriend kill one of his rivals her only hope of protection is to hide where no one would ever think of looking for her — the local convent.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to get tickets to see Sister Act as it returns to London next year.

Who is in Sister Act in the West End?

Sister Act has been on tour across the UK, but when it returns to London in the spring of 2024 it will have two unmissable guest stars. Joining the ensemble cast, West End legend Beverley Knight will be stepping into the starring role first, followed by vocal powerhouse Alexandra Burke. Both stars have previously played the role of Delores van Cartier either on tour across the UK or in the West End.

Knight is well known for her soulful vocals and has had starring roles on stage and screen as well as releasing eight studio albums. She has starred in a number of roles in the West End throughout her career, including in The Bodyguard and Cats.

Alexandra Burke first found fame after winning The X Factor in 2008. Over her career, she has released three studio albums with hits like Bad Boys and has also done her fair share of time treading the boards with West End productions of The Bodyguard, Chess and Chicago under her belt.

How long is Sister Act playing for in London?

Sister Act in on the West End for a limited run only, so if you want to see it with your favourite star this might be your only chance.

In total the show is running from Friday 15th March 2024 until Saturday 31st August 2024, with Beverley Knight taking the starring role until Saturday 8th June 2024, and Alexandra Burke stepping into the shoes of Delores van Cartier from Monday 10th June 2024.

How much are Sister Act tickets on the West End?

Ticket prices for Sister Act start at £24 and go up to £209.95 for the best seats in the most popular shows, which tend to be the evening performances on Friday and Saturday. The prices look like they're the same for both guest stars, but if you have a particular date in mind we'd recommend you act quickly — we're expecting tickets to go up in price or sell out quickly due to the show's limited run. Tickets are on sale now from Ticketmaster, London Theatre Direct and LOVEtheatre.

If you're on a budget, check out our guide on how to get cheap theatre tickets for some tips and tricks.

