Stopping off in Milton Keynes, Birmingham, Glasgow and more, the beloved elf/human will be rocking up armed with songs written by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin – not to mention a plate of Smarties-covered spaghetti.

Aside from the songs, the musical is very closely based on the 2003 movie starring Will Ferrell, in which a baby Buddy crawls into Santa's sack on Christmas Eve and ends up raised by the North Pole elves. But when Buddy learns the fateful truth that he is, in fact, a human, he heads to the magical land of New York City to find his real father.

Now, don't be a cotton-headed ninny muggins! Here's how you can get yourself some tickets.

When and where can I see Elf the Musical this Christmas?

Buddy the Elf will be flying all around the UK and Ireland this winter, kicking off on 6th November in Milton Keynes. The show will then carry on to Brighton, Birmingham, Leeds and more before finishing off in Kerry on 5th January.

How much do Elf the Musical UK tour tickets cost?

Ticket prices will vary depending on the venue and where you choose to sit. So far, the cheapest we've seen is £15 for venues like Milton Keynes and Manchester.

How to get Elf the Musical tickets as pre-sale goes live

Tickets for Elf the Musical are on sale now. The tickets are scattered across various sites including ATG, Ticketmaster and Ticket Factory. To find out how to get tickets for your specific venue, click on the list above.

