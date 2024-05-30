Elf the Musical tickets on sale today as Christmas classic goes on UK tour
They're singing! They're in your town and they're singing!
Everyone knows the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear, and thankfully the cast of Elf the Musical will be singing loud all over the UK this December during their sixth nationwide tour.
That's right, Buddy the Elf is back by popular demand and will be heading to 13 theatres from 6th November 2024 to 5th January 2025.
Stopping off in Milton Keynes, Birmingham, Glasgow and more, the beloved elf/human will be rocking up armed with songs written by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin – not to mention a plate of Smarties-covered spaghetti.
Aside from the songs, the musical is very closely based on the 2003 movie starring Will Ferrell, in which a baby Buddy crawls into Santa's sack on Christmas Eve and ends up raised by the North Pole elves. But when Buddy learns the fateful truth that he is, in fact, a human, he heads to the magical land of New York City to find his real father.
Now, don't be a cotton-headed ninny muggins! Here's how you can get yourself some tickets.
When and where can I see Elf the Musical this Christmas?
Buddy the Elf will be flying all around the UK and Ireland this winter, kicking off on 6th November in Milton Keynes. The show will then carry on to Brighton, Birmingham, Leeds and more before finishing off in Kerry on 5th January.
- 6th – 10th Nov 2024 – Milton Keynes, Theatre
- 12th – 17th Nov 2024 – Manchester, Palace Theatre
- 19th – 23rd Nov 2024 – Wycombe, Swan Theatre
- 30th Nov 2024 – Aberdeen, P&J Arena
- 3rd – 7th Dec 2024 – Southampton, Mayflower Theatre
- 14th – 15th Dec 2024 – Newport, ICC Wales
- 17th – 18th Dec 2024 –Brighton, Brighton Centre
- 20th – 22nd Dec 2024 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
- 23rd – 24th Dec 2024 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
- 27th Dec 2024 – Hull, Connexin Live
- 28th – 29th Dec 2024 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- 30th Dec 2024 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
- 2nd – 5th Jan 2025 – Kerry, Gleneagle Arena
How much do Elf the Musical UK tour tickets cost?
Ticket prices will vary depending on the venue and where you choose to sit. So far, the cheapest we've seen is £15 for venues like Milton Keynes and Manchester.
How to get Elf the Musical tickets as pre-sale goes live
Tickets for Elf the Musical are on sale now. The tickets are scattered across various sites including ATG, Ticketmaster and Ticket Factory. To find out how to get tickets for your specific venue, click on the list above.
