The professional dancer is making his musical theatre debut in this brand new Made at Curve production, which will tour across 25 venues from February to July 2025.

Taking on the title role of Lola, Radebe is set to be joined on stage by rising West End star Dan Partridge, playing Charlie Price, and behind the stage by Billy Elliot director Nikolai Foster.

Following the announcement, Curve’s chief executive Chris Stafford said: "We all know Johannes for his extraordinary artistry on the dance floor, but seeing him inhabit the astonishing world of Lola in Harvey Fierstein and Cyndi Lauper’s proud, punchy and passionate Kinky Boots has been an electrifying and profoundly moving experience.”

More like this

Kinky Boots. Kinky Boots/ ATG Tickets

Meanwhile, pop icon and songwriter for the musical, Cyndi Lauper, commented: "Kinky Boots is one of the things I’m proudest of in my career, and I’m so excited that audiences will get to see it again, in a new production.

"It’s like a happy pill – and we could all use some of that right now! I can’t think of a better time or place to relaunch this special show (than) in its place of origin."

For those new to the show, Kinky Boots follows Charlie Price, a young man who gets the unfortunate burden of inheriting his family's failing shoe factory.

With his business and relationship on the rocks, life looks bleak - until he meets Lola, a drag queen whose sparkle and unsteady heels might just hold the answer to saving the struggling business.

So, if you want tickets, everybody say yeah!

Buy Kinky Boots tickets at ATG Tickets

When and where can I see Johannes in Kinky Boots?

Kinky Boots is set to strut its way across the UK from February to July 2025, stopping in Manchester, Milton Keynes, Liverpool and more. Here’s the full list of UK dates and venues:

17th – 25th Jan 2025 – Leicester, Leicester Curve

28th Jan – 1st Feb 2025 – Woking, New Victoria Theatre

4th – 8th Feb 2025 – Manchester, Palace Theatre

11th – 15th Feb 2025 – Glasgow, King’s Theatre

18th – 22nd Feb 2025 – Edinburgh, Playhouse

25th Feb – 1st Mar 2025 – Cornwall, Truro Hall

4th – 8th Mar 2025 – Norwich, Theatre Royal

11th – 15th Mar 2025 – Milton Keynes, Theatre

18th – 22nd Mar – Cardiff, Wales Millennium Centre

25th – 29th Mar 2025 – Brighton, Theatre Royal

15th – 19th Apr 2025 – Birmingham, Hippodrome Theatre

22nd – 26th Apr 2025 – Plymouth, Theatre Royal

29th Apr – 3rd May 2025 – Stockton-on-Tees, Stockton Globe

6th – 10th May 2025 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, Theatre Royal

13th – 17th May 2025 – Bristol, Hippodrome

20th – 24th May 2025 – Leeds, The Grand Theatre

27th – 31st May 2025 – Southampton, Mayflower Theatre

3rd – 7th Jun 2025 – Southend-On-Sea, Cliffs Pavilion

10th – 14thJun 2025 – Canterbury, The Marlowe Theatre

17th – 21st Jun 2025 – Belfast, Grand Opera House

24th – 28th Jun 2025 – Sheffield, Lyceum Theatre

1st – 5th Jul 2025 – Nottingham, Theatre Royal

8th – 12th Jul 2025 – Liverpool, Empire

15th – 19th Jul 2025 – Dublin, Bord Gáis Energy Theatre

22nd – 26th Jul 2025 – Oxford, New Theatre

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to get tickets to see Johannes in Kinky Boots

Tickets will go on sale tomorrow, Friday 12th April, at 10am. Most of the dates will be available via ATG Tickets - but if you don’t see your venue, you’ll need to head to the respective venue sites.

Buy Kinky Boots tickets at ATG Tickets

Advertisement

For more theatre news and reviews, check out our Standing at Sky’s Edge review, or the best kids theatre shows. Plus, there’s extra seats available for Tom Holland’s Romeo and Juliet.