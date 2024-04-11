Strictly Come Dancing's Johannes Radebe to make musical theatre debut in Kinky Boots UK tour
The pro dancer will be swapping the glitterball for glitter heels!
Get ready to return to the Land of Lola - because Kinky Boots is back!
The iconic Cyndi Lauper musical will be returning for a UK tour this year, starring Strictly Come Dancing’s own Johannes Radebe.
The professional dancer is making his musical theatre debut in this brand new Made at Curve production, which will tour across 25 venues from February to July 2025.
Taking on the title role of Lola, Radebe is set to be joined on stage by rising West End star Dan Partridge, playing Charlie Price, and behind the stage by Billy Elliot director Nikolai Foster.
Following the announcement, Curve’s chief executive Chris Stafford said: "We all know Johannes for his extraordinary artistry on the dance floor, but seeing him inhabit the astonishing world of Lola in Harvey Fierstein and Cyndi Lauper’s proud, punchy and passionate Kinky Boots has been an electrifying and profoundly moving experience.”
Meanwhile, pop icon and songwriter for the musical, Cyndi Lauper, commented: "Kinky Boots is one of the things I’m proudest of in my career, and I’m so excited that audiences will get to see it again, in a new production.
"It’s like a happy pill – and we could all use some of that right now! I can’t think of a better time or place to relaunch this special show (than) in its place of origin."
For those new to the show, Kinky Boots follows Charlie Price, a young man who gets the unfortunate burden of inheriting his family's failing shoe factory.
With his business and relationship on the rocks, life looks bleak - until he meets Lola, a drag queen whose sparkle and unsteady heels might just hold the answer to saving the struggling business.
So, if you want tickets, everybody say yeah!
When and where can I see Johannes in Kinky Boots?
Kinky Boots is set to strut its way across the UK from February to July 2025, stopping in Manchester, Milton Keynes, Liverpool and more. Here’s the full list of UK dates and venues:
- 17th – 25th Jan 2025 – Leicester, Leicester Curve
- 28th Jan – 1st Feb 2025 – Woking, New Victoria Theatre
- 4th – 8th Feb 2025 – Manchester, Palace Theatre
- 11th – 15th Feb 2025 – Glasgow, King’s Theatre
- 18th – 22nd Feb 2025 – Edinburgh, Playhouse
- 25th Feb – 1st Mar 2025 – Cornwall, Truro Hall
- 4th – 8th Mar 2025 – Norwich, Theatre Royal
- 11th – 15th Mar 2025 – Milton Keynes, Theatre
- 18th – 22nd Mar – Cardiff, Wales Millennium Centre
- 25th – 29th Mar 2025 – Brighton, Theatre Royal
- 15th – 19th Apr 2025 – Birmingham, Hippodrome Theatre
- 22nd – 26th Apr 2025 – Plymouth, Theatre Royal
- 29th Apr – 3rd May 2025 – Stockton-on-Tees, Stockton Globe
- 6th – 10th May 2025 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, Theatre Royal
- 13th – 17th May 2025 – Bristol, Hippodrome
- 20th – 24th May 2025 – Leeds, The Grand Theatre
- 27th – 31st May 2025 – Southampton, Mayflower Theatre
- 3rd – 7th Jun 2025 – Southend-On-Sea, Cliffs Pavilion
- 10th – 14thJun 2025 – Canterbury, The Marlowe Theatre
- 17th – 21st Jun 2025 – Belfast, Grand Opera House
- 24th – 28th Jun 2025 – Sheffield, Lyceum Theatre
- 1st – 5th Jul 2025 – Nottingham, Theatre Royal
- 8th – 12th Jul 2025 – Liverpool, Empire
- 15th – 19th Jul 2025 – Dublin, Bord Gáis Energy Theatre
- 22nd – 26th Jul 2025 – Oxford, New Theatre
How to get tickets to see Johannes in Kinky Boots
Tickets will go on sale tomorrow, Friday 12th April, at 10am. Most of the dates will be available via ATG Tickets - but if you don’t see your venue, you’ll need to head to the respective venue sites.
