Now, a third round of tickets are being released for this immensely popular William Shakespeare adaptation, and here's how you can secure them sharpish.

In a recent casting announcement, it was revealed that the Spider-Man star would be joined on stage by actress and musician Francesca Amewudah-Rivers, who you might recognise from the TV series Bad Education. Amewudah-Rivers will be taking on the titular role of Juliet.

Also in the casting announcement, it was shared that Doctor Who's Freema Agyeman will be performing the role of The Nurse.

Jamie Lloyd's brand-new adaptation of the classic tragedy will be coming to the Duke of York's Theatre in London's West End for a limited-time run this summer.

The RadioTimes.com team will be sure to keep you up to date as more news comes out, but for now, here's how you can grab tickets.

Where and when is Tom Holland's Romeo & Juliet showing in London?

Romeo & Juliet will be performing at the Duke of York’s Theatre in London’s West End. Whether you're travelling across London or you're in town for this special event, the theatre is easy to get to via public transport.

Duke of York’s Theatre is within walking distance of Leicester Square underground station (for Northern and Piccadilly lines), Piccadilly Circus underground station (for Bakerloo and Piccadilly lines), and Charing Cross station for southeastern railway services.

How long is Romeo & Juliet starring Tom Holland in London for?

Romeo & Juliet is at the Duke of York’s Theatre for just 12 weeks in 2024, from Saturday 11th May until Saturday 3rd August.

How long is the performance of Romeo & Juliet?

Francesca Amewudah-Rivers. Photo by Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Images

At the time of writing (Thursday 2nd May) the run time of Lloyd’s Romeo & Juliet hasn’t been confirmed yet.

As previous productions vary in length, it would be difficult for the Going Out team to give you an educated guess. For example, a recent Shakespeare Theatre Company performance lasted two hours 40-minutes, whereas Matthew Bourne’s version had a run time of one hour 50-minutes, with a 20-minute interval.

How much do Romeo & Juliet tickets cost?

At the time of release, Romeo & Juliet tickets started at just £25.

At the time of writing (Thursday 2nd May), the prices for the third ticket release should start from £45 at ATG Tickets, not including the booking fee.

How to get new Romeo & Juliet London tickets as extra seats added today

Tickets for the extra seats will go live later today (Thursday 2nd May) at Love Theatre and ATG Tickets.

We'll update you with an exact time as soon as we have it. We'd also recommend keeping an eye out if any other ticketing sites put more seats on sale, too.

