Eilish was just 15 years old when she had her breakthrough, with the hit song Ocean Eyes. Riding the wave of the 2016 single, Eilish released her 2019 debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which features the smash singles You Should See Me In a Crown, Bury a Friend, and When the Party's Over. The success of this debut album meant Eilish (rightfully so) swept up at the Grammys, winning awards for Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist.

The American singer songwriter's sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, became Eilish's second consecutive album to enter at number one on the Billboard 200. To add to her growing list of accolades, Eilish won her first Academy Award in 2022 for the James Bond theme song, No Time to Die.

The Hit Me Hard and Soft tour, which will visit America, Australia and Europe, is in support of her third studio album of the same name. The album is scheduled for release on 17th May this year, and the RadioTimes.com Going Out team can barely wait!

What are the Billie Eilish UK tour venues for 2025?

After visiting America, Australia, and Europe, Eilish will be coming to select UK and Irish cities in July next year. Let's find out if she's coming to a city near you in 2025.

How much does it cost to see Billie Eilish?

At the time of writing (Tuesday 30th April), ticket prices for Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft tour haven't been confirmed.

However, the RadioTimes.com team have dug around to offer you an educated guess of the 2025 ticket price; tickets for her last arena tour started from £47 and went up to £99 (not including re-sale tickets), with standing tickets costing approximately £76.

How to get Billie Eilish pre-sale tickets

Billie Eilish performs onstage at The Kia Forum. Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for ABA

There is an American Express pre-sale for Eilish's UK and Ireland tour, which will take place today (Tuesday 30th April) at 12pm.

The American Express pre-sale lets cardholders buy tickets for events before they're released to the general public, and you can access these tickets on the Ticketmaster site just like you would buy tickets usually.

For more information on how the American Express pre-sale works on Ticketmaster, be sure to read our handy guide.

How to get Billie Eilish UK and Ireland tour tickets

If you don't have an American Express card, don't worry, you'll be Happier Than Ever when you hear about the general sale. General on sale for Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft tour will take place this Friday 3rd May at 12pm.

For a little helping hand in bagging tickets, read our how to beat the Ticketmaster queue guide.