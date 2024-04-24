Last time around, the event secured a crowd of over 62,000 fans, becoming the most-viewed and highest-rated international Live Event in WWE history. In front of that unbelievable crowd, Roman Reigns retained his WWE Universal Championship by defeating Scotland’s own Drew McIntyre – but will McIntyre be back this time for a home crowd victory?

But that’s not all, the night before, the Scottish venue will also be hosting its first-ever Friday Night SmackDown, featuring a huge line-up of matches.

Following the announcement, Nick Khan, president of the WWE, said: "We are excited to bring both Friday Night SmackDown and Clash At The Castle: Scotland to our amazing fans in Scotland at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow this June.

"The world will see that this is one of the UK’s best venues and Scottish crowds are some of the loudest, craziest and most passionate on the planet."

Right now, tickets for both Friday Night SmackDown and Clash in the Castle are being sold together in a combo ticket from today. Here’s how you can get your hands on some.

Buy Clash at the Castle: Scotland tickets at Ticketmaster

Where is Clash at the Castle 2024?

This year’s Clash at the Castle will once again take place not in a castle, but a major UK arena. This time around, the WWE event is swapping the Principality Stadium for the OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow.

The stadium has a total capacity of 14,300 people and is the largest entertainment venue in Scotland.

If you’re unsure about how to get there, the stadium has its own dedicated train station – Exhibition Centre – which you can get to straight from Glasgow Central Station. You can also use the venue’s own multi-story car park or take a look at the X19 Stagecoach timetable for buses.

WWE’s weekend in Scotland will kick off with Friday Night SmackDown on Friday 14th June 2024.

Then, it’s onto the main event, Clash at the Castle which will take place on Saturday 15th June 2024 – that’s less than two months away!

When do WWE Clash at the Castle tickets go on sale?

Pre-sale began today, Wednesday 24th April at 10am. This pre-sale is exclusively for fans who registered through the official WWE website earlier this week.

General sale will go live at 10am on Friday 26th April via Ticketmaster. If you’re worried about missing out, be sure to read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Clash at the Castle: Scotland tickets at Ticketmaster

How to get WWE Clash in the Castle tickets

Right now, Ticketmaster is only selling combo tickets for Clash at the Castle and Friday Night Smackdown.

If you’re only interested in going to one of these events, there will be a second sale nearer the time. However, be aware that these individual tickets may be more limited or sell faster than the combo ticket, so it might be wiser to buy them now.

Buy Clash at the Castle: Scotland tickets at Ticketmaster

