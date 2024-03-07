So far, this FA Cup Season has been filled with its usual number of last-gasp goals and giant-killings, like National League side Maidstone United making it all the way into the fifth round after beating Championship leaders Ipswich Town 2-1.

Now, all eyes are on the final eight in this year’s competition and with the quarter-finals fast approaching, the tension is racketing up. Still left in it are: Wolverhampton, Coventry, Man City, Man United, Newcastle, Chelsea, Liverpool and Leicester – but who will come out on top?

As the oldest national football competition in the world, the FA Cup is always met with huge levels of anticipation. So, if you’re desperate to be there when the final rolls around, here’s everything you need to know about tickets.

Jump to:

FA Cup rounds schedule 2024

We’re into the final three rounds of the FA Cup, with just the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final to go. Here’s the dates for the play-offs:

Quarter-finals | 16th – 17th Mar 2024

Semi-finals | 20th Apr 2024

Final | 25th May 2024

Who is playing in the FA Cup Final 2024?

With the quarter and semi-finals still to go, we don’t yet know who will be facing off in this year’s FA Cup Final.

What we do know is that it will be one of the eight teams getting ready to compete on the weekend of 16th March. Here’s a look at who’s playing in the quarter-finals:

When and where is the FA Cup Final 2024?

Wembley Stadium. Virgin Experience Days

The FA Cup Final is hosted every year in May or June at the 'Home of Football', Wembley Stadium. Here’s the official date and venue for this year.

25th May 2024 – Wembley Stadium

As the largest stadium in the UK, the event is held in front of 90,000 fans and is an all-round day out complete with food, drink and live performances – last year the pre-match entertainment was made up of the Massed Bands of the Royal Corps of Army Music and BBC Radio 1 DJ Jeremiah Asiamah.

To get to Wembley Stadium, you can take your pick of three train stations, all within a 20-minute walk of the stadium. Wembley Park is available on the Jubilee and Metropolitan lines, Wembley Stadium Station is accessible via Chiltern Railways (just one stop from London Marylebone), and Wembley Central is available on the Bakerloo and Overground lines, as well as Southern and West Midlands rail.

What time is the FA Cup Final 2024?

Last year’s FA Cup Final kicked off at 3pm (BST) so we can expect a similar time for this year. The gates normally open earlier that morning – around 10am – giving fans plenty of time to get in and explore.

How to get FA Cup Final 2024 tickets

Getting tickets to the FA Cup final is always a tricky affair as the majority of seats will go to fans or season ticket holders of the finalist clubs. To get them at face value, you often have to be considered a “loyal fan” and have proof that you’ve attended most of the matches for that season. There will also be lotteries and competitions nearer the final date, but of course these can be very unpredictable.

If you don’t fit this criteria or you just want a no-fuss guarantee that you’ll be there on final day, we would recommend taking a look at Ticombo. Normally, we wouldn’t recommend using re-sale sites such as this one, but thanks to its 4.7 rating on TrustPilot we feel confident suggesting it to you. But, and it’s a big but, be aware that tickets on this site are not going to be cheap, and that the lowest price for one at the moment is £800.

How much do FA Cup Final tickets cost?

Based on last year’s prices, the cheapest ticket for the match will cost £35, while the most expensive ticket at Wembley Stadium is £250. If you’re looking at hospitality or re-sale prices, you’re going to be paying a lot more, so just be aware of your budget before tickets come out.

