In a nod to their roots, this year's shirts have the numbers 0161 woven into the trims, which is Manchester's well-known dialling code.

The rest of the kit comes in Man City's iconic sky blue and is made from Puma's Ultraweave fabric, designed to reduce weight and friction.

The kit was released with the help of Mancunian rapper Mikey Taylor (Tays) who said: “As a City fan, it is a dream come true to write and perform a track for the launch of the new Manchester City 24/25 Home kit, celebrating 0161 and what it is to be Mancunian.

More like this

"I love how it’s in the design of the shirt – it’s fresh, but still reflects what it means to be City. I hope fans around the world connect with the track, and I can’t wait to see the team walk out in this kit.”

If you want to pick up the shirt for yourself, here's everything you need to know.

Don't forget to check out how to buy the new England kit and the new Scotland kit before EURO 2024!

The new Man City home kit went on sale on Thursday 16th May. It is now available in men's, women's and children's sizes.

How much does the new Manchester City kit cost?

The new authentic Man City shirt costs £120 in men's and women's sizes. However, you can also buy a replica version for £80 for adults and £60 for kids, or get the long-sleeved top for £85.

You can also get the striking pink and brown goalie kit, or their new pre-match jackets.

Where to buy the new Manchester City kit

The new Man City home kit is now on sale at most sporting retailers, including Sports Direct, Fanatics and their designer Puma.

Right now if you order at Fanatics you can take advantage of their free shipping.

Advertisement

Don't forget to check out how to get FA Cup Final tickets and how to get EURO 2024 tickets.