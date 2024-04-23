The team have been dealt a tough hand, with Germany, Hungary and Switzerland also in their group, but let’s hope that their sleek new strips bring them luck.

The shirts feature the classic tartan but in modern geometric shapes, while a team crest and stylised national flag sits on the front and back. In contrast, the away kit comes in a light baby blue with purple additions.

Following the release of their new look, Adidas said: “An immense passion rings throughout the nation of Scotland, which has been injected into the home design via a modernised tartan graphic and dark blue base that speaks to its heritage – finished with captivating geometric shapes.”

The home kit has already been worn during an international friendly against the Netherlands in March. Meanwhile, for Pedro Martinez Losa's women, their first outing was on 5th April during the first round of the Women’s EURO Qualifiers.

So, if you want to be a part of the clan come June, make sure you pick up some of their new kit.

Buy Scotland 24 kit at Adidas

Buy Scotland 24 kit at JD Sports

Not Scottish? Here's how you can buy the new England kit, plus how to get EURO 2024 tickets.

Adidas

The new Scotland kit went on sale on Thursday 14th March in all men’s, women’s and children’s sizes.

You can now buy the home and away kits, plus a full range of training gear and official fan tops with the slogan: "And We're Off To Germany."

How much does the new Scotland kit cost?

The official home and away shirts cost £75 for adults and £55 for children.

You can also buy a home shirt bearing the EURO 2024 logo on the arm for £85, or £65 for children.

Meanwhile, for the training kit, prices range between £15 and £65.

Where to buy the new Scotland kit ahead of EURO 2024

The new Scotland kit is on sale now via Adidas and other retailers such as JD Sports.

Right now, there’s plenty of availability but stock may run low as we get closer to the big tournament.

