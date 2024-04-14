Once again, The Blues are on course for victory and aiming for their fourth consecutive win, meanwhile the other three – Leicester City, Man United and Tottenham – are getting ready to unseat the giants.

The semi-final is just a few weeks away and the tension is racketing up, but who will prevail?

The Women’s FA Cup has been around since 1970 and was first known as the Mitre Challenge Trophy. Organised by the Women's Football Association, the tournament had 71 entrants, including teams from Scotland and Wales.

In the years since, the competition and its final has grown into a sell-out event and a stand-out moment in the football calendar. So, do you want a spot at this year’s match? Here’s how you can score yourself some tickets.

Buy Women's FA Cup Final tickets at Ticombo

Buy Women's FA Cup Final hospitality tickets at P1 Travel

Who won the Women’s FA Cup Final 2023?

Last year’s trophy went to Chelsea, making it their third consecutive and fifth FA Cup win overall,

This still puts them a fair way behind Arsenal, who have claimed the title 14 times. Yet, with the Gunners knocked out in the fifth round by Man City, it’s up to the Blues to see if they can capture a sixth.

Who is playing in the Women’s FA Cup Final 2024?

Following a tense quarter-final round, this year’s FA Cup is down to its final four: Tottenham, Leicester City, Manchester United and Chelsea.

The teams will be facing off at the semi-finals on Sunday 14th April.

When and where is the Women’s FA Cup Final 2024?

This final will mark a historic 10 years of the match being played at Wembley Stadium. In that time, the attendance has grown from 30,710 to last year’s record-breaking 77,390 – and with general admission tickets already sold out for this year, it looks like they’re on for another smash hit.

Here’s the official details:

12th May 2024 – Wembley Stadium

Never been to Wembley Stadium before? That’s OK. The venue has three train stations all within a 20-minute walk. Wembley Park is available on the Jubilee and Metropolitan lines, Wembley Stadium Station is accessible via Chiltern Railways (just one stop from London Marylebone), and Wembley Central is available on the Bakerloo and Overground lines, as well as Southern and West Midlands rail.

How to get tickets to the Women’s FA Cup Final 2024

As we’ve said, general admission tickets for the final have already sold out, but a proportion of tickets have been held back and will be given out to the two finalist clubs after the semi-final. These will likely be distributed to season ticket holders and loyal fans first before being made available to the rest of the fans.

If you miss out on this, however, we’d suggest looking at sites like Ticombo. No, we wouldn’t normally recommend re-sale sites like this one – as they’re often unreliable and carry a huge price tag – however thanks to a 4.7-rating on TrustPilot, we’ve generally found the site to be useful and trustworthy. But there’s no getting away from the fact that prices will still be a lot higher than the original cost.

Or, if you want to see the match in style, you can also pick up a hospitality ticket from P1 Travel. This site offers packages that include a premium view of the action, luxury seating, special access to food and drink areas, and much more.

How much do Women’s FA Cup Final tickets cost?

If you’re opting for a re-sale ticket, the current price starts at £50 which, considering the original tickets cost £30, isn’t too much of an ask.

Meanwhile, hospitality packages cost a minimum of £424 per person. We know this is a hefty price, but again, considering the men’s FA Cup hospitality starts at £2,017, this seems like a far more palatable price.

