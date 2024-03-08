They're top of the Women's Super League after 15 games, above Man City on goal difference, while they booked their place in the final of the League Cup with a 1-0 win against their title rivals on Thursday night and will have a Champions League knock-out tie to play later this month.

It's the FA Cup that will be at the front of their mind this weekend, however. Chelsea are the favourites to secure a third win against Everton this season and progress, having beaten them 3-0 home and away in the WSL.

The Toffees have been struggling in the league, only two places above the relegation zone in 10th, but this competition has been something of a respite for them.

More like this

They've beaten Aston Villa 3-0 and Nottingham Forest 7-1 in the last two rounds, but will be under no illusions that they will have to be at their very best to have any chance of causing an upset at Walton Hall Park.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Chelsea on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Everton v Chelsea?

Everton v Chelsea will take place on Sunday 10th March 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Everton v Chelsea kick-off time

Everton v Chelsea will kick off at 1pm.

What TV channel is Everton v Chelsea on?

The game will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

How to live stream Everton v Chelsea online

You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Everton v Chelsea odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Everton (10/1) Draw (7/1) Chelsea (1/7)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.