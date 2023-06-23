Leicester, Leeds and Southampton will be bidding to bounce back to the top flight after their relegation last season, and all three clubs will boast new managers in the dugout.

It looks set to be another ultra-competitive season in the Championship - with a whole host of big clubs dreaming of promotion to the Premier League.

Sheffield Wednesday are back in the second tier after winning the League One play-offs in dramatic fashion, but a new manager will take charge after Darren Moore was shown the door ahead of pre-season. The Owls will be joined in the Championship by Ipswich and Plymouth, who secured automatic promotion.

Sky Sports boast the rights to show live coverage of the Championship and the broadcaster has announced plans for the opening weekend of the new campaign.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete Championship TV schedule, including every game you can watch live in the UK.

Championship TV schedule 2022/23

All UK time. Subject to change.

Friday 4th August

Sheffield Wednesday v Southampton (8pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event

Sunday 6th August

Leicester v Coventry (12pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event

Leeds v Cardiff (2:30pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event

Sunderland v Ipswich (5pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event

Championship TV rights 2023/24

