Players from all 20 teams are trickling back into their clubs following the summer break and will be hard at work preparing for jet-setting pre-season tours.

The Premier League 2022/23 season may feel like a far off dream, but very soon it will become a reality.

Manchester City will hope Erling Haaland can fend off the constant threat of Liverpool, armed with Darwin Nunez in attack to replace the departed Sadio Mane.

Tottenham and Chelsea will hope their new signings could thrust them into the title race, while Manchester United will be desperate to restore some of their former glory under the stewardship of Erik ten Hag.

New boys Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest will be determined to make their mark in the top flight, and we can't wait for it all to get started.

We'll keep our Premier League TV schedule updated based on the very latest official data. All matches on TV have now been confirmed.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete Premier League TV schedule, including every game you can watch live in the UK.

Premier League TV schedule 2022/23

All UK time. Subject to change.

Friday 5th August

Crystal Palace v Arsenal (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event

Saturday 6th August

Fulham v Liverpool (12:30pm) BT Sport 1

Everton v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event

Sunday 7th August

Man United v Brighton (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event

West Ham v Man City (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event

We will update the TV schedule when new fixtures are announced.

Provisional dates for TV fixtures to be announced are as follows:

August and September TV fixtures: July 5th

October TV fixtures: July 29th

November TV fixtures: September 13th

December and January TV fixtures: October 11th

February TV fixtures: December 6th

March TV fixtures: January 25th

April TV fixtures: February 21st

Matchweek 35 TV fixtures: March 23rd

Matchweek 36 TV fixtures: March 30th

Matchweek 37 TV fixtures: April 7th

Premier League TV rights 2021/22

Sky Sports Premier League and Football channels cost just £18 per month combined, or you can pick up the complete sports package from just £25 per month.

NOW is essentially Sky Sports without a contract. You can buy day membership (£11.99) or month membership (£33.99).

BT Sport typically shows games in the weekly Saturday lunchtime slot. Sign up for a BT Sport subscription or pick up a contract-free BT Sport monthly pass for £25.

Amazon Prime Video boasts two rounds of games prior to Christmas. Take advantage of a 30-day free trial, which includes free next-day delivery across the Amazon store.

