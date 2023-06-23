Premier League on TV 2023/24: Schedule, kick-off times and live coverage
Your complete guide to watching the Premier League in 2023/24, featuring a full TV schedule of games coming up.
The Premier League is set to return with a superb set of opening matches as 20 teams embark on a 10-month campaign to be crowned champions of England.
It all begins with the Vincent Kompany derby, as his newly-promoted Burnley side host Premier League winners Manchester City under the Friday night lights, before last season's runners-up Arsenal welcome Nottingham Forest to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday lunchtime.
The standout match of gameweek one features two clubs with plenty to prove after poor campaigns, as Mauricio Pochettino takes charge of Chelsea for the first time with Liverpool the visitors to Stamford Bridge.
- Watch every moment with our live football on TV guide
It's all change across the key broadcasters for the Premier League in the UK, with BT Sport to be rebranded and relaunched as TNT Sports with a new lead anchor to be installed, while Sky Sports have replaced veteran star Martin Tyler with Peter Drury at the helm of their commentary team.
Fans will be excited to check out the new-look Premier League campaign, and we'll bring you all the latest news and updates as the 2023/24 campaign comes drifting into view.
RadioTimes.com brings you the complete Premier League TV schedule, including every game you can watch live in the UK.
Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule
Premier League TV schedule 2023/24
All UK time. Subject to change.
Friday 11th August
Burnley v Man City (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event
Saturday 12th August
Arsenal v Nottingham Forest (12:30pm) TNT Sports
Newcastle v Aston Villa (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event
Sunday 13th August
Brentford v Tottenham (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event
Chelsea v Liverpool (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event
Monday 14th August
Man Utd v Wolves (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event
Premier League TV rights 2023/24
Sky Sports Premier League and Football channels cost just £18 per month combined, or you can pick up the complete sports package from just £25 per month.
NOW is essentially Sky Sports without a contract. You can buy day membership (£11.98) or month membership (£33.99).
TNT Sports are yet to confirm their prices and package for the new season. We'll keep you updated as soon as we know more.
Amazon Prime Video boasts two rounds of games near Christmas. Take advantage of a 30-day free trial, which includes free next-day delivery across the Amazon store.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.