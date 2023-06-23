It all begins with the Vincent Kompany derby, as his newly-promoted Burnley side host Premier League winners Manchester City under the Friday night lights, before last season's runners-up Arsenal welcome Nottingham Forest to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday lunchtime.

The Premier League is set to return with a superb set of opening matches as 20 teams embark on a 10-month campaign to be crowned champions of England.

The standout match of gameweek one features two clubs with plenty to prove after poor campaigns, as Mauricio Pochettino takes charge of Chelsea for the first time with Liverpool the visitors to Stamford Bridge.

It's all change across the key broadcasters for the Premier League in the UK, with BT Sport to be rebranded and relaunched as TNT Sports with a new lead anchor to be installed, while Sky Sports have replaced veteran star Martin Tyler with Peter Drury at the helm of their commentary team.

Fans will be excited to check out the new-look Premier League campaign, and we'll bring you all the latest news and updates as the 2023/24 campaign comes drifting into view.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete Premier League TV schedule, including every game you can watch live in the UK.

Premier League TV schedule 2023/24

All UK time. Subject to change.

Friday 11th August

Burnley v Man City (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event

Saturday 12th August

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest (12:30pm) TNT Sports

Newcastle v Aston Villa (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event

Sunday 13th August

Brentford v Tottenham (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event

Chelsea v Liverpool (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event

Monday 14th August

Man Utd v Wolves (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event

Premier League TV rights 2023/24

TNT Sports are yet to confirm their prices and package for the new season. We'll keep you updated as soon as we know more.

