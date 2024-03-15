It's the first time Arsenal have reached the Quarter Final stage since 2010 and they'll be aiming to win their first-ever Champions League. Manchester City achieved this feat last year, so they'll be wishing to add another to their trophy cabinet in back-to-back seasons.

However, to achieve Champions League glory will mean beating the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and PSG. All are in fine form.

With such a tightly fought competition, many fans will be wondering how they can get their hands on tickets to the climax of the competition. The Champions League Final is a bucket-list event so we're here to tell you how to get your hands on tickets, how much tickets will cost and where the final will take place.

Where and when is the Champions League Final 2024?

Wembley Stadium will host the 2024 final. Getty Images

This year, the Champions League Final will take place at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 1st June. The 2023/24 final commences after the domestic season has finished in England, and kick-off will be at 8pm.

1st June 2024 – Wembley Stadium, London

How to buy tickets for the Champions League Final 2024?

Manchester City won the Champions League last year. Getty

As with most football finals, a large proportion of the tickets go to fans of the clubs playing in the match. Often you have to have a certain amount of loyalty points or a season ticket to be in with a chance of attending. The Champions League Final 2024 won't be any different, so unless you win a competition or know someone who can sort you a ticket, your options are limited.

For those of you who really don't want to miss the action, we recommend taking a look at Ticombo. Although we wouldn’t usually advise going to resale sites, this one has a 4.7-star rating from Trustpilot and currently has over 1329 tickets available for the Champions League Final 2024, with this number likely to rise. It's important to remember that with ticket resale sites such as these, you'll be paying a premium for tickets.

Are Champions League Final tickets expensive?

Yes. It is the biggest game of the European club football calendar so fans always want to catch a glimpse of the best teams battling it out for European glory. This makes it very competitive to get tickets and, naturally, prices rise.

Official ticket prices haven't yet been released but last year the final in Istanbul saw regular tickets being priced from between £70 to £690. We've recommended Ticombo as the place to get your tickets if you can't get them through the regular avenues. The cheapest ticket currently available is an eye-watering £1360 on Ticombo.

Alternatively, you can save your money and watch the remainder of Champions League fixtures, including the Quarter Finals, Semis, and Final, by adding TNT Sports to your Sky subscription for just £28 a month.

