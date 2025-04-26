When it comes to buying tickets for Premier League matches, a lot of people rely on their memberships. The cheapest tickets for fixtures will often go to club members at face value, and there will be single tickets for fixtures, but these tend to go quickly.

So, what do you do if you'd like to see a match but it's sold out? Or if you'd like a more special experience when watching your team? You look at hospitality tickets!

When we tell you how to get your hands on sports tickets, we'll usually recommend checking out hospitality tickets — but why exactly do we think they're worth it ahead of regular tickets? After all, regular seats tend to be cheaper. Well, let's find out.

Yes.

Before you pay an often large sum on hospitality tickets, it's important that you weigh-up whether they're worth it for you. Below, we've included some reasons why we think football hospitality tickets are a fantastic option, and we've asked some prompts so that you can consider whether a hospitality seat will ensure you get the best possible experience.

We see the demand for sporting events in the same way that we see demand for concerts — we're looking at you Lady Gaga and Chappell Roan — and, often, hospitality provides a solution for securing tickets you would ordinarily miss out on. For example, if tickets for a sports event are likely to sell out, would it be best to avoid the hassle and pesky re-sellers, and go straight for the hospitality option?

This Digital Writer went to watch the England vs Albania World Cup Qualifier match at Wembley Stadium in London, and watched the game from the Seat Unique hospitality box, and we can contest that it's a special experience.

As well as the guarantee of securing tickets, another reason that people opt for hospitality tickets is the unique experience it provides. At a lot of sporting events, a hospitality ticket will offer you brilliant views of the game, comfortable seats, food and drink before and during the match, and a dedicated host. If you have an event, such as a birthday or stag do coming up, it'd make a brilliant day out.

While the energy of the box was high, with people cheering for England to win, it's important to remember that the energy in hospitality might not compare to that of the stands with people chanting and shouting. If its the camaraderie you're after with a football game, you might not find it to the same extent in hospitality.

What's included in football hospitality tickets depends on the venue (as each venue has different hospitality boxes and social areas) and how much you spend on a ticket. For example, if we were to select Wembley Stadium as an example, this is what you'd get for each hospitality ticket:

Taphouse Social . Premium seating on Level Two, access to the stadium two and a half hours before kick-off, access to premium bar and food outlets, relaxed seating within the bar area, and you can stay one hour after the match ends.

. Premium seating on Level Two, access to the stadium two and a half hours before kick-off, access to premium bar and food outlets, relaxed seating within the bar area, and you can stay one hour after the match ends. Private Box . Exclusive access to an eight seater box and you'll get this box three hours prior to kick off and one and a half hours after the final whistle, plus, premium padded seating directly outside your box on Level Three/Four of the stadium. You'll also receive a pre-match meal, complimentary bar, dedicated chef and host, 42-inch flat-screen TV with AV functionality and pre-game coverage, and an official matchday programme for each guest.

. Exclusive access to an eight seater box and you'll get this box three hours prior to kick off and one and a half hours after the final whistle, plus, premium padded seating directly outside your box on Level Three/Four of the stadium. You'll also receive a pre-match meal, complimentary bar, dedicated chef and host, 42-inch flat-screen TV with AV functionality and pre-game coverage, and an official matchday programme for each guest. Bobby Moore. Shared table in the Bobby Moore Lounge for up to three hours before kick-off and an hour post final whistle, halfway line premium seating by the dugout and close to the trophy route, unlimited Laurent Perrier Champagne, inclusive bar, canapés, and four-course fine dining including a cheeseboard.

Some stadiums, such as Anfield, also offer perks like stadium tours and meet and greet opportunities.

How to pick your hospitality ticket

So, what do you need to consider when booking your hospitality ticket?

Set a realistic budget . As we mentioned earlier, some people will buy a hospitality ticket out of necessity (for example, if the match they want to see is sold out), and, in which case, will go for the cheapest option. If you'd like a hospitality package for the brilliant experience is provides, have a think about how much you'd be willing to spend.

. As we mentioned earlier, some people will buy a hospitality ticket out of necessity (for example, if the match they want to see is sold out), and, in which case, will go for the cheapest option. If you'd like a hospitality package for the brilliant experience is provides, have a think about how much you'd be willing to spend. What do I want included ? Are food and drink options a non-negotiable for you? Would you like halfway line seating or box seating? Would you like the chance to meet your favourite player? Consider what you'd like out of a hospitality package, and select the one which best suits your needs.

? Are food and drink options a non-negotiable for you? Would you like halfway line seating or box seating? Would you like the chance to meet your favourite player? Consider what you'd like out of a hospitality package, and select the one which best suits your needs. Which package is the best value for money? You might get a lot more for your money if you level-up. For example, at Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest at Selhurst Park Stadium, you can choose between paying £309 for White Horse Lane Box and £419 for Speroni Hospitality. The £110 difference will get you additional perks such as an appearance from a former Crystal Palace footballer, a three course meal instead of two, snacks, and a complimentary matchday programme.

How to get Premier League hospitality tickets

You can buy Premier League hospitality tickets at the following reputable hospitality sites:

The next England match is Andorra vs England, which is part of the European Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

At the time of writing, hospitality tickets for this game haven't been released, but you can buy match tickets at LiveFootballTickets.

Buy England vs Andorra tickets from £75 at LiveFootballTickets

