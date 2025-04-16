Following on from her headline slot at Reading and Leeds Festival, Roan will be performing at Edinburgh Summer Sessions at the end of August. The star initially announced one show taking place on 26th August, but has now added a second date on 27th August due to popular demand.

The LA-based singer-songwriter shot to fame in 2023 with her debut studio album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, which featured hits like Good Luck, Babe! and Red Wine Supernova.

Since her incredible debut — which some would describe as a Femininomenon — her first album has featured on multiple year-end lists (Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Billboard, TIME, more), almost all of our friend's Spotify Wrapped stats, and we can guarantee we'll hear a Roan song every 20-minutes at our weekend night outs.

Chappell's first date at Edinburgh Summer Sessions has already sold out, and we reckon the second one will quickly follow suit. So here's everything you need to know about the pre-sales and ticket prices.

Buy Chappell Roan tickets at Ticketmaster

When is Chappell Roan's new Edinburgh show?

The Edinburgh Summer Session concerts take place at Royal Highland Showgrounds, which is located in Ingliston, Newbridge, just outside of Edinburgh's city centre. Roan will be performing at the event centre at the end of August.

27th August 2025 — Royal Highland Showgrounds, Edinburgh

How much are Chappell Roan Edinburgh tickets?

For Chappell's first Edinburgh show, general admission tickets were priced at £72.80, while VIP tickets were £110.90.

Each order also had an additional handling fee of £3.25 added to it.

When is the pre-sale for Chappell Roan's new Edinburgh show?

The Waiting List pre-sale is taking place from 9am on Wednesday 16th April until 10am on the same date.

How to get tickets to Chappell Roan's second Edinburgh show

General sale tickets will be released at 10am on Wednesday 16th April. Head to the Ticketmaster website bright and early, and be sure to check out our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Chappell Roan tickets at Ticketmaster

