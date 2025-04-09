How to get Steve Backshall pre-sale tickets for first ever Deadly! UK arena tour
Prepare to get up close and personal with all the action from Deadly 60.
Favourite childhood TV shows tend to differ from person to person, but there's one show that seems to remain consistent: Deadly 60.
First airing in 2008, Deadly 60 follows presenter Steve Backshall and his crew as they travel to remote regions in an attempt to discover the deadliest 60 animals living on the planet. The wildlife show is currently on its fifth season, airing on CBBC.
Backshall's storied and colourful history make him the ideal choice for Deadly 60. After exploring the depths of the Colombian jungles, he caught the attention of the National Geographic Channel, where he became a presenter on shows including Boot Camp, EarthPulse, The Toughest Race and Game For It.
In 2003 the BBC brought in Backshall for The Really Wild Show, and he's since gone on to present Deadly 60, Supergiants and Lost Land Of The Tiger, as well as appearing on Strictly Come Dancing, publishing both wildlife and children's fiction books, and winning a BAFTA.
Now, you have the chance to see Steve Backshall live as he departs on a UK tour, bringing an action-packed extravaganza full of daring stunts, impressive experiments and the latest science to nine venues across the UK.
Buy Steve Backshall tickets at Ticketmaster
What are the Steve Backshall 2025 UK dates and venues for the Deadly Live tour?
You can catch the wildlife-packed experience at nine different UK cities later this year. Here's a full list:
- 24th October 2025 — Newcastle Upon Tyne, Utilita Arena Newcastle
- 25th October 2025 — Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
- 26th October 2025 — Swansea, Swansea Building Society Arena
- 27th October 2025 — London, The O2
- 28th October 2025 — Bournemouth, Bournemouth International Centre
- 29th October 2025 — Manchester, AO Arena
- 30th October 2025 — Birmingham, Utilita Arena Birmingham
- 1st November 2025 — Glasgow, SEC Armadillo
- 2nd November 2025 — Hull, Connexin Live
When do Steve Backshall tour tickets go on sale?
General sale tickets will be available to purchase at 10am on Thursday 10th April.
Steve Backshall tour pre-sale
If you want to get your hands on ticket sooner, you'll have the chance to do just that thanks to a number of pre-sales.
Here's a full list:
- Ticketmaster pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 9th April until 9am on Thursday 10th April): Newcastle Upon Tyne, Nottingham, Swansea, London, Bournemouth, Manchester, Birmingham, Hull
- Venue pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 9th April until 9am on Thursday 10th April): Glasgow
How to get Steve Backshall tickets for Deadly Live UK tour dates
Be sure to head online at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale and have your Ticketmaster login details to hand so you'll be in with the best chance of securing tickets to the show of your choice.
