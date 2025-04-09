Backshall's storied and colourful history make him the ideal choice for Deadly 60. After exploring the depths of the Colombian jungles, he caught the attention of the National Geographic Channel, where he became a presenter on shows including Boot Camp, EarthPulse, The Toughest Race and Game For It.

In 2003 the BBC brought in Backshall for The Really Wild Show, and he's since gone on to present Deadly 60, Supergiants and Lost Land Of The Tiger, as well as appearing on Strictly Come Dancing, publishing both wildlife and children's fiction books, and winning a BAFTA.

Now, you have the chance to see Steve Backshall live as he departs on a UK tour, bringing an action-packed extravaganza full of daring stunts, impressive experiments and the latest science to nine venues across the UK.

Buy Steve Backshall tickets at Ticketmaster

For more action and adventure, here's how you can get tickets the new Race Across the World experience, plus FA Cup Final tickets.

Jump to:

You can catch the wildlife-packed experience at nine different UK cities later this year. Here's a full list:

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

When do Steve Backshall tour tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will be available to purchase at 10am on Thursday 10th April.

Buy Steve Backshall tickets at Ticketmaster

Steve Backshall tour pre-sale

If you want to get your hands on ticket sooner, you'll have the chance to do just that thanks to a number of pre-sales.

Here's a full list:

Ticketmaster pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 9th April until 9am on Thursday 10th April): Newcastle Upon Tyne, Nottingham, Swansea, London, Bournemouth, Manchester, Birmingham, Hull

Venue pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 9th April until 9am on Thursday 10th April): Glasgow

Buy Steve Backshall tickets at Ticketmaster

Be sure to head online at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale and have your Ticketmaster login details to hand so you'll be in with the best chance of securing tickets to the show of your choice.

Buy Steve Backshall tickets at Ticketmaster

Ad

In the latest ticketing news: James Graham's Punch is transferring to the West End, plus how to get Lady Gaga tickets.