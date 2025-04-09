By the time she was 20, Little Simz had formed her own label, Age 101, and released her debut EP EDGE. She then went on to debut her full-length album, A Curious Tale of Trials + Persons, which was named Independent Album Of The Year at the AIM Awards.

It was the 31-year-old's third album, Grey Area, that brought the star critical acclaim; Grey Area won the highly coveted Best Album category at the 2020 Ivor Novello Awards. Since then, Little Simz dropped her fourth album, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, and is gearing up to release Lotus later this year — we've already been treated to the new single Free from the upcoming album.

We know how difficult it can be to secure concert tickets, so be sure to read our how to beat the Ticketmaster queue guide, and here's everything you need to know about the Little Simz pre-sale and general sale.

Buy Little Simz tickets at Ticketmaster

Little Simz will be stopping at two (yes, just two) UK venues: The O2 and Co-op Live in October.

16th Oct 2025 — Co-op Live, Manchester

17th Oct 2025 — The O2, London

Yes!

If you've tried to secure tickets for big artists, such as Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, and Oasis, you'll know how difficult it can be to secure tickets and how expensive they can cost, too.

That's why we're not surprised to see more and more people opt for hospitality tickets to see their favourite acts as not only do you avoid the stress of a ticketing queue, but you get a more special experience for sometimes less money than re-sale.

Buy Little Simz hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

If there was one song which could sum up our feelings towards the Ticketmaster queue, it would be Little Simz's I Love You, I Hate You.

Luckily, there are a few pre-sales ahead of the Little Simz general on-sale date, which is Friday 11th April at 10am.

The Manchester date has an O2 Priority pre-sale and Co-op Live pre-sale which is happening today (Wednesday 9th April) at 10am.

Buy Little Simz tickets at Ticketmaster

