How to get Chappell Roan tickets as pre-sale goes live for biggest Scottish show yet
These Chappell Roan Edinburgh Summer Session tickets are Hot to Go!
Saying tickets to see Chappell Roan are a hot commodity would be an understatement.
The Pink Pony Club singer's 2024 UK tour sold out shows in Manchester and London, and so far, Roan has announced just one UK show (Reading and Leeds Festival) for 2025. That is, until now.
Following on from her headline slot at Reading and Leeds Festival, Roan will be performing at Edinburgh Summer Sessions at the end of August.
The LA-based singer-songwriter shot to fame in 2023 with her debut studio album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, which featured hits like Good Luck, Babe! and Red Wine Supernova.
Since her incredible debut — which some would describe as a Femininomenon — her first album has featured on multiple year-end lists (Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Billboard, TIME, more), almost all of our friend's Spotify Wrapped stats, and we can guarantee we'll hear a Roan song every 20-minutes at our weekend night outs.
With this in mind, we imagine her headline slot at Edinburgh Summer Sessions will sell-out quickly. So here's everything you need to know about the pre-sales and ticket prices.
Where is Chappell Roan's new Edinburgh gig?
The Edinburgh Summer Session concerts take place at Royal Highland Showgrounds, which is located in Ingliston, Newbridge, just outside of Edinburgh's city centre. Roan will be performing at the event centre at the end of August.
- 26th Aug 2025 — Royal Highland Showgrounds, Edinburgh
How much will Chappell Roan tickets be in Edinburgh?
At the time of writing (Wednesday 9th April), official ticket prices for Roan's Edinburgh Summer Session haven't been announced.
However, Seventeen Going Under singer Sam Fender is playing the same venue at the same series of gigs, and tickets for Fender's concert will set you back from £71.50 for general admission to £104.50 for VIP tickets. We're expecting Roan tickets to be priced similarly.
When is the Chappell Roan pre-sale for new UK show in Edinburgh?
There are three pre-sales for Roan's Edinburgh Summer Sessions, and we've included the details for all of them below:
- Summer Sessions pre-sale | From Wednesday 9th April at 9am
- Gigs in Scotland pre-sale | From Thursday 9th April at 9am
- Ticketmaster pre-sale | From Thursday 9th April at 9am
How to get Chappell Roan tickets for new Edinburgh Summer Sessions date
The pre-sales end one hour before general on-sale begins.
General on-sale will begin on Friday 10th April at 9am.
