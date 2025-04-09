Following on from her headline slot at Reading and Leeds Festival, Roan will be performing at Edinburgh Summer Sessions at the end of August.

The LA-based singer-songwriter shot to fame in 2023 with her debut studio album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, which featured hits like Good Luck, Babe! and Red Wine Supernova.

Since her incredible debut — which some would describe as a Femininomenon — her first album has featured on multiple year-end lists (Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Billboard, TIME, more), almost all of our friend's Spotify Wrapped stats, and we can guarantee we'll hear a Roan song every 20-minutes at our weekend night outs.

With this in mind, we imagine her headline slot at Edinburgh Summer Sessions will sell-out quickly. So here's everything you need to know about the pre-sales and ticket prices.

Buy Chappell Roan tickets at Ticketmaster

Jump to:

Where is Chappell Roan's new Edinburgh gig?

The Edinburgh Summer Session concerts take place at Royal Highland Showgrounds, which is located in Ingliston, Newbridge, just outside of Edinburgh's city centre. Roan will be performing at the event centre at the end of August.

26th Aug 2025 — Royal Highland Showgrounds, Edinburgh

How much will Chappell Roan tickets be in Edinburgh?

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

At the time of writing (Wednesday 9th April), official ticket prices for Roan's Edinburgh Summer Session haven't been announced.

However, Seventeen Going Under singer Sam Fender is playing the same venue at the same series of gigs, and tickets for Fender's concert will set you back from £71.50 for general admission to £104.50 for VIP tickets. We're expecting Roan tickets to be priced similarly.

Buy Chappell Roan tickets at Ticketmaster

Planning on visiting London? For exciting things to do in the capital city, take a look at our best plays in London, best immersive museums in London, and best opera shows in London guides.

When is the Chappell Roan pre-sale for new UK show in Edinburgh?

There are three pre-sales for Roan's Edinburgh Summer Sessions, and we've included the details for all of them below:

Summer Sessions pre-sale | From Wednesday 9th April at 9am

Gigs in Scotland pre-sale | From Thursday 9th April at 9am

Ticketmaster pre-sale | From Thursday 9th April at 9am

Buy Chappell Roan tickets at Ticketmaster

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The pre-sales end one hour before general on-sale begins.

General on-sale will begin on Friday 10th April at 9am.

Buy Chappell Roan tickets at Ticketmaster

Ad

Take a look at the latest ticket releases such as Punch tickets, 2:22 A Ghost Story tour tickets, Eric Idle tickets, and CMAT tickets.