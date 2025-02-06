Luckily for us, we have ticketing announcements coming out of our ears at the moment, from Beyoncé to Diana Ross, and Tom Grennan to Central Cee, you're certainly not short of musicians to see live in concert in 2025.

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour announcement prompted us to write this O2 Priority pre-sale explainer because, as you already know from our guides such as how to get cheap concert tickets, what is an artist pre-sale, and how does the American Express pre-sale work on Ticketmaster, we're committed to helping you secure concert tickets.

O2 Priority is just one of the pre-sales available when you buy tickets via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales such as Mastercard and Artist also going live at a similar time. So, if you're an O2 or Virgin Media broadband customer, here's how to get O2 Priority tickets today.

How does O2 Priority work?

At O2, you can enter a world of exclusive rewards and experiences, such as £2 off Disney Plus, discounted Vue cinema tickets, and 48-hour ticket pre-sales to thousands of events nationwide. It's this third perk that we're focusing on.

The O2 Priority pre-sale is exclusive to anyone with an O2 mobile or Virgin Media broadband account, and all you need to do to access the pre-sale is to download O2's free Priority app and enter your details, or text 'PRIORITY' to 2020.

How to get O2 Priority pre-sale tickets on Ticketmaster

Charli xcx and Troye Sivan. Redferns/Getty

To access O2 Priority pre-sale tickets on Ticketmaster, firstly, make sure that you're signed into your O2 Priority account, then click on your desired link in O2 Priority and it will take you to Ticketmaster, where you can book and pay for your tickets.

Remember, if you're waiting for pre-sale tickets to be released, you'll be taken to a waiting room until the sale opens. For top tips on when to time your entry to the Ticketmaster site, be sure to read our how to beat the Ticketmaster queue guide.

