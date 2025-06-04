Drake's UK shows will come after his headline slot at London's Wireless Festival; earlier this year, Drake was announced as Wireless Festival's headliner for all three nights, complete with special guests and a unique setlist on each night. Unsurprisingly, the festival sold out within minutes, making it the fastest sell-out in its 20-year history.

$ome $pecial $hows 4 UK will mark Drake's first UK tour since his 2019 Assassination Vacation Tour.

If Wireless Festival is anything to go by, tickets for Drake's UK run will sell out quickly. Luckily, there are three pre-sales to try your luck at, before the final sale goes live this Friday.

Buy Drake tickets at Ticketmaster

Other Manchester ticketing options include the Lounge, Private Suite, Seat Unique Suite and Seat Unique Suite Bar Seats. Plus, Birmingham fans can get their hands on Icon Experience VIP tickets at Seat Unique. Buy Drake hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

Where can I see Drake perform in the UK?

Drake. Prince Williams/Wireimage

After seeing Drake perform all three nights at Wireless Festival (11th to 13th July), you can catch the One Dance singer at arenas in Manchester and Birmingham.

20th July 2025 — Utilita Arena, Birmingham

21st July 2025 — Utilita Arena, Birmingham

25th July 2025 — Co-op Live, Manchester

26th July 2025 — Co-op Live, Manchester

When do Drake UK tour pre-sale tickets go live?

There are three Drake pre-sales, and we've broken down the on-sale dates for you below:

O2 Priority pre-sale — 12pm on Wednesday 4th June to 11pm on Friday 6th June

Co-op pre-sale — 12pm on Wednesday 4th June to 11pm on Friday 6th June

Live Nation pre-sale — 12pm on Thursday 5th June to 11pm on Friday 6th June

Your weekend starts here!

How to get Drake UK tour tickets

The general on-sale, and the final opportunity to secure Drake tickets, will take place from 12pm on Friday 6th June.

Are there Drake hospitality tickets?

Yes!

Reputable hospitality site, Seat Unique, has availability for all four Drake shows in Manchester and Birmingham.

For more of the latest ticketing releases, like Benson Boone tickets, stay up to date with our Going Out section.