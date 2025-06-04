How to get Drake tickets as pre-sale goes live for first UK tour in six years
You don't have to be passionate from miles away as Drake is coming to UK soil this summer! Here's how you can snap-up pre-sale tickets today.
The wait is finally over: Drake has announced his highly anticipated return to the UK with his $ome $pecial $hows 4 UK tour.
The UK tour title takes inspiration from Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR's collaborative album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, which was released on Valentine's Day this year, and PARTYNEXTDOOR will appear on all four UK tour dates.
Drake's UK shows will come after his headline slot at London's Wireless Festival; earlier this year, Drake was announced as Wireless Festival's headliner for all three nights, complete with special guests and a unique setlist on each night. Unsurprisingly, the festival sold out within minutes, making it the fastest sell-out in its 20-year history.
$ome $pecial $hows 4 UK will mark Drake's first UK tour since his 2019 Assassination Vacation Tour.
If Wireless Festival is anything to go by, tickets for Drake's UK run will sell out quickly. Luckily, there are three pre-sales to try your luck at, before the final sale goes live this Friday.
Beat the ticketing queue and make your Drake concert a night to remember with hospitality site Seat Unique.
Fans travelling to Manchester will be thrilled to learn that Seat Unique is the official host of the Co-op Premium Afterparty in the Hideaway! Other Manchester ticketing options include the Lounge, Private Suite, Seat Unique Suite and Seat Unique Suite Bar Seats.
Plus, Birmingham fans can get their hands on Icon Experience VIP tickets at Seat Unique.
Jump to:
- Where can I see Drake perform in the UK?
- When do Drake UK tour pre-sale tickets go live?
- How to get Drake UK tour tickets
- Are there Drake hospitality tickets?
Where can I see Drake perform in the UK?
After seeing Drake perform all three nights at Wireless Festival (11th to 13th July), you can catch the One Dance singer at arenas in Manchester and Birmingham.
Full list of Drake UK tour dates and venues:
- 20th July 2025 — Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- 21st July 2025 — Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- 25th July 2025 — Co-op Live, Manchester
- 26th July 2025 — Co-op Live, Manchester
When do Drake UK tour pre-sale tickets go live?
There are three Drake pre-sales, and we've broken down the on-sale dates for you below:
- O2 Priority pre-sale — 12pm on Wednesday 4th June to 11pm on Friday 6th June
- Co-op pre-sale — 12pm on Wednesday 4th June to 11pm on Friday 6th June
- Live Nation pre-sale — 12pm on Thursday 5th June to 11pm on Friday 6th June
How to get Drake UK tour tickets
The general on-sale, and the final opportunity to secure Drake tickets, will take place from 12pm on Friday 6th June.
Are there Drake hospitality tickets?
Yes!
Reputable hospitality site, Seat Unique, has availability for all four Drake shows in Manchester and Birmingham.
