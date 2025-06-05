Kesha has teased the new album with the singles, YIPPEE-KI-YAY, Joyride, Delusional, and, the most recent, Boy Crazy.

The LA-born singer has sold over 100 million records worldwide, won numerous awards including the MTV Europe Music Award for Best New Act in 2010, was listed as the 26th top artist on Billboard's 2010s decade-end charts, and she's co-written songs for other huge artists like Britney Spears, Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus.

Let's find out how you can secure Kesha UK tour tickets today.

Buy Kesha tickets at Ticketmaster

Where is Kesha touring in the UK?

Kesha. Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

We've included below the list of all UK and Ireland venues Kesha is performing at next year, including the dates of the concerts, too.

11th March 2026 — OVO Hydro, Glasgow

13th March 2026 — Aviva Studios, Manchester

17th March 2026 — O2 Academy Brixton, London

19th March 2026 — The Civic Hall, Wolverhampton

21st March 2026 — 3Arena, Dublin

How to get Kesha tickets for new UK tour

The Spotify, Ticketmaster and AEG pre-sales will go live this morning (Thursday 5th June) at 10am.

General on sale will take place one day after, at 10am on Friday 6th June.

