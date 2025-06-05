How to get Kesha tickets for TiK ToK singer's 2026 UK tour
If you were lucky enough to see Kesha at Mighty Hoopla last weekend, you'll be thrilled to learn that she's heading on a UK and Ireland tour in 2026.
The We R Who We R singer will visit cities like Dublin, Manchester and London as part of her biggest UK tour to date. The run of shows is in support of Kesha's new album, . (yes, quite literally a full stop), which is being released on Friday 4th July.
Kesha has teased the new album with the singles, YIPPEE-KI-YAY, Joyride, Delusional, and, the most recent, Boy Crazy.
The LA-born singer has sold over 100 million records worldwide, won numerous awards including the MTV Europe Music Award for Best New Act in 2010, was listed as the 26th top artist on Billboard's 2010s decade-end charts, and she's co-written songs for other huge artists like Britney Spears, Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus.
Let's find out how you can secure Kesha UK tour tickets today.
Where is Kesha touring in the UK?
We've included below the list of all UK and Ireland venues Kesha is performing at next year, including the dates of the concerts, too.
Full list of Kesha UK dates and venues:
- 11th March 2026 — OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- 13th March 2026 — Aviva Studios, Manchester
- 17th March 2026 — O2 Academy Brixton, London
- 19th March 2026 — The Civic Hall, Wolverhampton
- 21st March 2026 — 3Arena, Dublin
How to get Kesha tickets for new UK tour
The Spotify, Ticketmaster and AEG pre-sales will go live this morning (Thursday 5th June) at 10am.
General on sale will take place one day after, at 10am on Friday 6th June.
