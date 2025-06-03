How to get Benson Boone tickets for star's UK arena tour 2025
Beautiful Things singer Benson Boone is back flipping across the pond for a UK tour. Here's how to secure pre-sale tickets today.
Fans of American singer-songwriter Benson Boone will be thrilled to learn the 22-year-old is touring the UK this year.
The Grammy-nominated singer will be performing at Manchester, Birmingham and London arenas, plus more venues up and down the country, in support of his sophomore album, American Heart.
Boone has had a phenomenal few years (to say the least), his 5x-Platinum hit Beautiful Things was the number one most-streamed song in the world in 2024, and he performed it at the 67th Grammy Awards, where he was also nominated for the Best New Artist award.
Also in 2024, Boone opened for Taylor Swift at her Eras Tour in London, and performed alongside Lana Del Rey at Hangout Festival. The pop singer also embarked on his sold-out, worldwide Fireworks & Rollerblades Tour.
This year, Boone performed at Coachella's main stage, where he brought out Brian May of Queen for an acclaimed performance of Bohemian Rhapsody.
With six pre-sales to try your luck on, including Spotify and O2 Priority, we have every faith that you'll be able to secure Boone tickets for his upcoming UK tour.
Buy Benson Boone tickets at Ticketmaster
Speaking of O2 Priority, here's our explainer on how does the O2 Priority pre-sale work on Ticketmaster?
Jump to:
- When and where is Benson Boone touring the UK?
- How to get Benson Boone UK tour tickets
- Are there Benson Boone hospitality tickets?
- What are the Benson Boone UK tour pre-sales?
When and where is Benson Boone touring the UK?
Here's the complete list of the UK and Ireland arenas Boone is visiting in the UK.
Full list of Benson Boone UK venues and dates 2025:
- 23rd Oct 2025 — The SSE Arena, Belfast
- 24th Oct 2025 — 3Arena, Dublin
- 27th Oct 2025 — Co-op Live, Manchester
- 30th Oct 2025 — OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- 1st Nov 2025 — Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- 3rd Nov 2025 — The O2, London
- 4th Nov 2025 — The O2, London
What are the Benson Boone UK tour pre-sales?
As we mentioned earlier, there are six Boone pre-sales to try your luck on, before a final general on sale. We've broken down all of the pre-sales below:
- Venue pre-sales — from Tuesday 3rd June at 10am until Thursday 5th June at 9am
- O2 Priority pre-sale — from Tuesday 3rd June at 10am until Thursday 5th June at 9am
- Spotify pre-sale — from Wednesday 4th June at 10am until Thursday 5th June at 9am
- Album pre-sale — from Tuesday 3rd June at 10am until Thursday 5th June at 9am
- Live Nation pre-sale — from Wednesday 4th June at 10am until Thursday 5th June at 9am
- Metropolis pre-sale —from Wednesday 4th June at 10am until Thursday 5th June at 9am
Are there Benson Boone hospitality tickets?
Yes!
Reputable hospitality ticket seller Seat Unique – which we were lucky enough to experience to write our 'are football hospitality tickets worth it?' review – offer Boone VIP tickets for Manchester, Birmingham and London.
At the time of writing (Tuesday 3rd June), packages start from £199.
Buy Benson Boone hospitality tickets at Seat Unique
How to get Benson Boone UK tour tickets
General on sale for Boone's UK arena tour will take place on Thursday 5th June at 10am, and this will be your last chance to secure tickets.
For more pre-sale explainers, be sure to read our 'how does the Three pre-sale work on Ticketmaster?' and 'how does the American Express pre-sale work on Ticketmaster?' guides.