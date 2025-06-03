Boone has had a phenomenal few years (to say the least), his 5x-Platinum hit Beautiful Things was the number one most-streamed song in the world in 2024, and he performed it at the 67th Grammy Awards, where he was also nominated for the Best New Artist award.

Also in 2024, Boone opened for Taylor Swift at her Eras Tour in London, and performed alongside Lana Del Rey at Hangout Festival. The pop singer also embarked on his sold-out, worldwide Fireworks & Rollerblades Tour.

This year, Boone performed at Coachella's main stage, where he brought out Brian May of Queen for an acclaimed performance of Bohemian Rhapsody.

With six pre-sales to try your luck on, including Spotify and O2 Priority, we have every faith that you'll be able to secure Boone tickets for his upcoming UK tour.

Buy Benson Boone tickets at Ticketmaster

When and where is Benson Boone touring the UK?

Benson Boone. Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images

Here's the complete list of the UK and Ireland arenas Boone is visiting in the UK.

23rd Oct 2025 — The SSE Arena, Belfast

24th Oct 2025 — 3Arena, Dublin

27th Oct 2025 — Co-op Live, Manchester

30th Oct 2025 — OVO Hydro, Glasgow

1st Nov 2025 — Utilita Arena, Birmingham

3rd Nov 2025 — The O2, London

4th Nov 2025 — The O2, London

What are the Benson Boone UK tour pre-sales?

As we mentioned earlier, there are six Boone pre-sales to try your luck on, before a final general on sale. We've broken down all of the pre-sales below:

Venue pre-sales — from Tuesday 3rd June at 10am until Thursday 5th June at 9am

O2 Priority pre-sale — from Tuesday 3rd June at 10am until Thursday 5th June at 9am

Spotify pre-sale — from Wednesday 4th June at 10am until Thursday 5th June at 9am

Album pre-sale — from Tuesday 3rd June at 10am until Thursday 5th June at 9am

Live Nation pre-sale — from Wednesday 4th June at 10am until Thursday 5th June at 9am

Metropolis pre-sale —from Wednesday 4th June at 10am until Thursday 5th June at 9am

Are there Benson Boone hospitality tickets?

Yes!

Reputable hospitality ticket seller Seat Unique – which we were lucky enough to experience to write our 'are football hospitality tickets worth it?' review – offer Boone VIP tickets for Manchester, Birmingham and London.

At the time of writing (Tuesday 3rd June), packages start from £199.

Buy Benson Boone hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

How to get Benson Boone UK tour tickets

General on sale for Boone's UK arena tour will take place on Thursday 5th June at 10am, and this will be your last chance to secure tickets.

